Former senator hopes book helps children understand Nebraska's unicameral legislature

You have to be willing to compromise, McGill Johnson said, but also able to accept a temporary setback and keep working to get an idea or bill approved.

“I think the message that government is there to bring different ideas to the table and work together is an important one,” she said. “We’re all there for the right reasons, even though we might have different approaches.”

McGill Johnson served eight years in the Legislature after being elected in 2006. She was among the first group of state senators elected following the imposition of term limits, which disqualified incumbents from running for a third four-year term. McGill Johnson dedicated the book to the 20 other legislators elected that year.

One line in the book might appear to be a statement about the current state of the Legislature: “The best senators know how to disagree and even fight, without getting mean or nasty to each other.”

But she said that society in general, not just state lawmakers and other politicians, is more partisan and polarized these days.

“Hopefully there’s a shift to more civility, and not just among our elected officials,” McGill Johnson said.