Four candidates vie to represent downtown, midtown Omaha on City Council

Danny Begley

Age: 52

Party: Democratic

Occupation: Claims representative, Omaha Public Power District

Home: Omaha

Public offices held: Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board Subdistrict 7, February 2019 to present

Education: Cathedral High School, attended Metropolitan Community College and University of Nebraska at Omaha

Family: Single, four children

Faith: Catholic

Website: dannybegley.com

What is your top priority? My campaign is first focusing on updating the infrastructure and transportation systems in Omaha. Everyone deserves to be able to get where they're going safely, reliably and efficiently, whether by driving their car on well-maintained streets, or by taking public transportation. We're focusing on fighting for a living wage for everyone, because everyone should be able to afford to live comfortably and to feed their families. Promoting sustainability is important; we want to leave the next generation of Omahans with a city where they can not only grow, but where they can thrive and be protected by well-trained first responders.