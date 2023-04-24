Four members of Omaha's seven-member City Council are calling for the removal of Vinny Palermo as council vice president.

Palermo is one of four men federally indicted last week in connection with alleged fraudulent activity involving the Latino Peace Officers Association and Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE, a youth sports charity run by police officers.

The indictment also alleges money was diverted from PACE and the Latino Peace Officers Association to benefit individuals involved with the conspiracy.

Councilmembers Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton and Don Rowe announced Monday that they are introducing a resolution that would remove Palermo as vice president, though not from the council entirely. The council members acknowledged that the City Charter limits their options.

No city laws or ordinances require council members to resign if they are charged with a felony or come under criminal investigation. The City Charter does state that council members may be removed from office by recall if convicted of a felony or any crime involving a violation of their official oath.​

One of the responsibilities of the council vice president is to serve as acting mayor if both the mayor and the council president are out of Omaha at the same time.

"Councilmember Palermo cannot be trusted to be in a position to make decisions that impact awarding city contracts, public safety or any expenditures of taxpayer dollars," Rowe said. "Nor should he be acting mayor in the absence of the mayor and council president."

City Council President Pete Festersen said Monday that he supports his fellow councilmembers' calls to revoke Palermo's title as vice president.

"I agree Councilman Palermo should forego his leadership position under the circumstances," Festersen said. "I also believe he should refrain from his committee assignments and have already put that into effect as president."

In 2019, Palermo pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of failing to file income tax returns in 2012, 2013 and 2014 from his tree-trimming business, Vinny’s Tree Service.

A U.S. district judge sentenced Palermo to four years of federal probation and ordered him to perform 120 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay a $35,000 fine on top of the $21,209 he had paid in restitution for the owed taxes.

"Vinny Palermo has violated the public's trust again. In my opinion, he should resign from City Council," Harding said. "At the very least, he should not hold the position of vice president."

Palermo was arrested Friday and booked into the Saunders County Jail in Wahoo. He was to appear in U.S. District Court in Lincoln on Monday.

