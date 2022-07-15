Franklin Thompson to retire from Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department

After more than two decades of city service, Franklin Thompson has announced his retirement.

Thompson, a former member of the Omaha City Council and the current director of the Department of Human Rights and Relations, will leave his position at the end of the month. Gerald Kuhn, the department's assistant director, will serve as the interim department head as the Mayor's Office conducts a nationwide search to find a successor.

Thompson represented parts of west Omaha on the City Council for 16 years beginning in 2001. When his decision not to seek reelection in 2017 coincided with the resignation of the department's former director, Mayor Jean Stothert appointed Thompson to fill the position.

The department is responsible for investigating discrimination complaints and civil rights violations, according to the city. It also promotes diversity via community outreach, administers the certification process for the Small and Emerging Business program, and monitors city contracts for compliance with economic inclusion requirements. It also plays a role in a misdemeanor diversion program created in 2021, according to the city.

Reflecting on his tenure Friday, Thompson said two projects stand out as major successes. In conjunction with the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization based in Montgomery, Alabama, and the Omaha Community Council for Racial Justice and Reconciliation, the department worked to place historical markers honoring victims of racial violence in Omaha.

Last year, the first marker was installed at the Douglas County Courthouse honoring Will Brown. Brown, a Black man, was brutally and publicly murdered by a White mob outside of the courthouse in 1919. Another marker to be erected on Oct. 7 will honor the lesser-known story of George Smith, who was lynched outside of the courthouse almost 30 years before Brown.

The department also founded the Martin Luther King Jr. Living the Dream Competition, an annual event for middle and high schoolers in the metro area. Students compete for cash prizes by presenting short essays, spoken word poetry, original vocal and instrumental music, and dance performances that relate to themes of anti-racism, human rights and other socio-political issues.

"I'm very proud of that competition," Thompson said. "Before that, our interaction with the schools was mostly just resource officers."

Though Thompson is retiring, he's not slowing down. He will continue working as a part-time instructor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha for at least one more year teaching courses about multicultural education and race relations to future educators. He is also planning to release an autobiography in September.

And though he doesn't have any concrete plans to get back into government, he hasn't ruled it out.

"Occasionally I get an inkling to want to run for the U.S. Senate," he said. " But I want to wait to see if there's really a need and if there's support."

Thompson's appointment in 2017 caused controversy after it was discovered that working in the position for just a few years would result in a significant boost to his city pension. He was set to receive roughly $13,200 each year in pension payments for his 16 years of City Council service. That number has nearly quintupled in the years Thompson has led the department.

According to the Mayor's Office, Thompson's monthly pension payments will be $5,450, adding up to $65,400 each year. His current annual salary is $151,507.

Asked in 2017 about the increase, Thompson said that he wanted to focus on doing such a good job that the community would feel that he earned the six-figure salary and pension payments. Asked on Friday if he feels he lived up to that goal, he said yes.

"The mayor is very happy with what I've done, and I think the community is, too," he said.

In a statement Friday, Stothert said she was grateful for Thompson's "friendship and his service to our city.”

“Dr. Thompson’s unique expertise in human relations, race relations, multicultural education, and counseling has been very beneficial,” she said.