Free bicycle rides offered in Omaha on Election Day

Heartland B-cycle, an Omaha-area bicycle-sharing program, will offer free access to its bikes over the next month to give voters another way to get to the polls.

The program will provide free 24-hour memberships during the primary Tuesday. The membership includes free one-hour trips during the 24-hour period. Rides longer than an hour will be subject to an overage fee.

People can access the promotion by using the promo code VOTEPRIMARY on the program's website, HeartlandBcycle.com, or the BCycle app.

The same deal will be offered during the general election on May 11 through the code VOTEGENERAL.

People who use both codes will qualify for a free monthlong membership after the general election.

“We are excited to be able to continue the tradition of providing free bike share rides on Election Day,” Benny Foltz, executive director of Heartland Bike Share, said in a press release.