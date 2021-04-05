 Skip to main content
Free bicycle rides offered in Omaha on Election Day
Heartland B-cycle, an Omaha-area bicycle-sharing program, will offer free access to its bikes over the next month to give voters another way to get to the polls.

The program will provide free 24-hour memberships during the primary Tuesday. The membership includes free one-hour trips during the 24-hour period. Rides longer than an hour will be subject to an overage fee.

People can access the promotion by using the promo code VOTEPRIMARY on the program's website, HeartlandBcycle.com, or the BCycle app.

The same deal will be offered during the general election on May 11 through the code VOTEGENERAL.

People who use both codes will qualify for a free monthlong membership after the general election.

“We are excited to be able to continue the tradition of providing free bike share rides on Election Day,” Benny Foltz, executive director of Heartland Bike Share, said in a press release.

Heartland B-cycle offers 74 docking stations and 250 bikes in the Omaha metro area. A map of the stations can be found on the organization's website or app.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

