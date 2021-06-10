Full-service recycling drop-off site to open north of 72nd and Dodge

A new full-service recycling drop-off site soon will open in a parking lot just north of 72nd and Dodge Streets.

The site, at 151 N. 72nd St., can be used during daylight hours beginning Monday. It's Omaha's sixth full-service recycling drop-off location. Such sites accept glass bottles and jars in addition to the same recyclables that are collected curbside.

The new location can be accessed from northbound 72nd Street, north of Dodge Street, or from the alley behind the Walgreens at 71st and Cass Streets.

Other full-service sites are in the parking lot at 20801 Elkhorn Drive; a spot south of Mulhall’s parking area near 120th Street and West Maple Road; a fenced area near 17th and Burt Streets; River City Recycling at 6404 S. 60th St. (between Q and Harrison); and Firstar Fiber at 10330 I St. (use the east driveway).

For more information, visit wasteline.org.