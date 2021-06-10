Full-service recycling drop-off site to open north of 72nd and Dodge

A new full-service recycling drop-off site soon will open in a parking lot just north of 72nd and Dodge Streets.
The site, at 151 N. 72nd St., can be used during daylight hours beginning Monday. It's Omaha's sixth full-service recycling drop-off location. Such sites accept glass bottles and jars in addition to the same recyclables that are collected curbside.
The new location can be accessed from northbound 72nd Street, north of Dodge Street, or from the alley behind the Walgreens at 71st and Cass Streets.
Other full-service sites are in the parking lot at 20801 Elkhorn Drive; a spot south of Mulhall’s parking area near 120th Street and West Maple Road; a fenced area near 17th and Burt Streets; River City Recycling at 6404 S. 60th St. (between Q and Harrison); and Firstar Fiber at 10330 I St. (use the east driveway).
For more information, visit
wasteline.org.
Our best Omaha staff photos of June 2021
Nebraska's Audrey Coffey swims the 1500-meter freestyle in Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at the CHI Health Center on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Matt Goodheart scores on a wild pitch by Nebraska's Kyle Perry during their NCAA regional game on Sunday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Luke Roskam congratulates Cam Chick as he scores on his inside-the-park home run. It was one of four homers hit by the Huskers as they scored a season-high 18 runs in the win over NJIT.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Taylor Grabenhorst swims in the 100 meter breaststroke in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday, June 05, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South graduate Ryan Patterson competed in prelims of the 100-meter backstroke, calling it “the moment I dreamed of for a long, long time.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Community leader and activist Preston Love Jr., shares his perspective on last year's protests.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers prepare for the second heat of the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Barr takes off for the 100 meter backstroke in wave one of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Patrick Sammon celebrates his victory in the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, June 04, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Camille Spink celebrates her victory in the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, June 04, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers take off for the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, June 04, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police search for evidence on 29th Street just south of Pinkney after two people were shot and killed.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Joseph Lemus smooths out a patch of fresh concrete near 13th and Harney Streets in downtown Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bella, a Catahoula, catches a Frisbee thrown by Abby Tipton at Turner Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
