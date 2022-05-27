Funeral service scheduled for Bellevue City Councilman Bob Stinson

The city noted on its Facebook page that Stinson was born in Denver in 1959 and moved to Bellevue with his family in 1960. He attended Bellevue Public Schools and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1977. He worked for the Bellevue Parks Department for a few years before serving in the Bellevue Police Department from 1990 to 2016. Stinson also served for 19 years as a volunteer firefighter in Bellevue.