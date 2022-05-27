 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral service scheduled for Bellevue City Councilman Bob Stinson

  • Updated
  • 0

Bellevue City Councilman Bob Stinson, who was running unopposed for re-election in November, died Thursday, Bellevue city officials said Friday. He was 63.

Bob Stinson

Bob Stinson

The city noted on its Facebook page that Stinson was born in Denver in 1959 and moved to Bellevue with his family in 1960. He attended Bellevue Public Schools and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1977. He worked for the Bellevue Parks Department for a few years before serving in the Bellevue Police Department from 1990 to 2016. Stinson also served for 19 years as a volunteer firefighter in Bellevue.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Stinson; children Jason Stinson and Jennifer Stinson; and four brothers.

Visitation will be from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel, 2202 Hancock St., in Bellevue. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bellevue's Thanksgiving Lutheran Church.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US's biggest gun lobby prepares for major gathering in shadow of mass shootings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert