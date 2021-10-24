Gen. Colin Powell came to Offutt in 1992 for ceremony declaring Cold War over

Powell didn’t run in 1996, and Hagel was elected that year to the U.S. Senate.

“Colin thought a lot about running,” Hagel said, “but he told me it just wasn’t who he was. He never had that ambition. He talked frankly about the racial issue and thought America just wasn’t ready for a Black president. His wife, Alma, was absolutely opposed to his running and what it would do to their family. She even feared assassination.”

President George W. Bush named him secretary of state in 2001. On 9/11, Air Force One landed at Offutt and Bush spent an hour and a half at the underground command center before flying back to Washington to address the nation.

In a United Nations speech in 2003, Powell contended that Iraq possibly had weapons of mass destruction, which turned out to be untrue. “Colin regretted it,” Hagel said “He lived with it every day. He said, ‘This will be on my tombstone.’”

The “cumulative contribution” of his work was great, said Hagel, a Republican who served as secretary of defense (2013-15) under President Barack Obama. Hagel last spoke with Powell by phone two months ago and knew that his friend’s health was failing.