Gen. Colin Powell came to Offutt in 1992 for ceremony declaring Cold War over

Amid the brass music and gun salutes of military pageantry, with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff calling it “a turning point in the history of our nation and in the history of the world,” the Strategic Air Command “stood down” at Offutt Air Force Base on June 1, 1992.
“The long, bitter years of the Cold War are over,” declared Gen. Colin Powell, the nation’s top military officer, “and America and her allies have won — totally, decisively, overwhelmingly.”
The rainy Monday matched the mood of some SAC veterans who were saddened to see the end of the command, as part of an Air Force reorganization. Powell, before an audience of 2,500, focused on SAC’s achievements.
The Cold War wasn’t officially a war, but neither was it cold. The nation lost 2,583 SAC crew members who died in the line of duty. The work was dangerous, and Powell expressed the nation’s gratitude to SAC veterans.
“You did your job well,” he said. “The horror of World War III never came. You kept the peace, and the nation and the free world will be forever grateful.”
Powell’s death Monday at 84 brought recollections from around the world. In the Omaha area, he is remembered for that stirring ceremony 29 years ago that brought SAC to a close.
“It was just a solemn moment,” said SAC veteran Al Buckles. “It was very emotional for me and the crew I was with. You wanted to cheer and cry at the same time.”
Buckles, now 85, served in Vietnam and later on the “Looking Glass,” EC-135C jets that went airborne every eight hours, one after another, from 1961 to 1990. The flights mirrored SAC’s underground nuclear launch and communication system.
Though some were disappointed, Buckles said he believes most accepted the decision to end SAC and replace it with the more narrowly focused U.S. Strategic Command. In the military and then as a civilian with StratCom, Buckles spent 48 years working for the government.
While on the SAC staff, Buckles at times worked with Powell before he became chairman of the Joint Chiefs. “Gen. Powell was one of the greatest Americans and military leaders we ever had.”
Former U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel called Powell a national treasure but also called him a close friend. They met in 1980 while helping with plans for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the “Vietnam Wall” in Washington, D.C. They connected again in 1987 when Hagel was president of the USO, which serves troops around the world.
They eventually lived a mile apart in McLean, Virginia, outside Washington. A few years later at Powell’s home, Hagel urged him to seek the Republican presidential nomination and committed to work for him for free for a year. According to one poll, Hagel recalled, Powell was the most popular person in America. Kids even collected a “G.I. Joe” Colin Powell doll.
Powell didn’t run in 1996, and Hagel was elected that year to the U.S. Senate.
“Colin thought a lot about running,” Hagel said, “but he told me it just wasn’t who he was. He never had that ambition. He talked frankly about the racial issue and thought America just wasn’t ready for a Black president. His wife, Alma, was absolutely opposed to his running and what it would do to their family. She even feared assassination.”
President George W. Bush named him secretary of state in 2001. On 9/11, Air Force One landed at Offutt and Bush spent an hour and a half at the underground command center before flying back to Washington to address the nation.
In a United Nations speech in 2003, Powell contended that Iraq possibly had weapons of mass destruction, which turned out to be untrue. “Colin regretted it,” Hagel said “He lived with it every day. He said, ‘This will be on my tombstone.’”
The “cumulative contribution” of his work was great, said Hagel, a Republican who served as secretary of defense (2013-15) under President Barack Obama. Hagel last spoke with Powell by phone two months ago and knew that his friend’s health was failing.
Hagel has been in Omaha the past week for his fifth annual Hagel Public Service Symposium for high school seniors and to speak to classes at his alma mater, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, which houses his archives. He also was scheduled to speak at a “First Amendment Dinner” Saturday at the Omaha Press Club.
Powell last visited Omaha in 2018 to speak to about 2,500 at Creighton University, the same-size crowd that he addressed at Offutt in 1992.
“As a kid coming from the South Bronx,” he said, “I could not have dreamed I’d reach the positions I did, but I did because this is a great country and I’m grateful to it. I hope my legacy is that he was a pretty good soldier, did his duty and loved his country.”