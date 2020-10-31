Get out the vote effort intensifies in North and South Omaha

The center has been working at this for several months using more than 125 workers — who receive stipends. They have contacted more than 120,000 voters, Sosa said, and more than 14,000 have explicitly committed to vote. For cold calling and door knocking, that’s a very encouraging response rate, he said.

“That’s going to make a humungous difference in this election,” he said.

The people they are contacting in person are registered voters for whom the center did not have phone numbers, Sosa said. He calls what they are doing “social distancing canvassing.” Wearing masks, the workers hang packets of information on people’s doorknobs, knock, then step back 10 feet. If someone comes to the door, they talk to them from a distance.

At one house in South Omaha, Abbie Cavanaugh came to the door after Ochoa left a bag and knocked. Standing on the porch, she said she requested an early ballot and filled it out but was worried that her signature on the envelope looked wrong. Ochoa urged her not to be embarrassed, but to talk with the Douglas County Election Commission and turn in the ballot anyway. Cavanaugh said she would.

“I think it’s awesome,” Cavanaugh, who usually votes Democrat, said of the women’s efforts. “A lot of people might not know everything they need to know about voting.”