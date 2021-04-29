Gloves off as mask votes, public works projects dominate Omaha's District 7 council race

Kohen has expressed openness to exploring options beyond policing, including diverting some 911 calls to mental health professionals and social services. But she says she would make sure police, firefighters and paramedics get the resources they need to do their jobs well.

She said her experience — particularly at the academy and among a team of law clerks for the judge — has taught her the value of collaboration. Kohen said she wants to address Omaha's pothole problem in a scientific manner by looking at everything from how Omaha builds its roads to how it repairs potholes.

"I love Omaha. I think it's an amazing place," Kohen said. "And I think there's room to improve. I want to work to make it the best possible place for my kids to grow up. ... Whether we’re talking about public health or street repair, we need to stay focused on facts and work together to find solutions for challenges our community is facing."

Melton, 48, is finishing up her second term on the council. Melton, who attended Marian High School, graduated from Creighton's law school and prosecuted domestic violence cases as a deputy Douglas County attorney. Melton promotes her friendship with Stothert but says she works across the aisle, too.