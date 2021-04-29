Gloves off as masks, public works projects dominate Omaha's District 7 council race

Their race is, officially, nonpartisan.
But there's an all-out battle by both political parties to win a City Council district that will affect the council's balance of power.
The two attorneys who are vying to represent northwest Omaha have dueling endorsements. Two-term incumbent Aimee Melton, a Republican, is backed by a fellow GOP'er, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. Meanwhile, Melton's challenger, Sara Kohen, a Democrat who works in education, has the endorsement of council President Chris Jerram.
The city's major unions also are split: The Omaha police union is backing Melton; the Omaha fire union is backing Kohen.
And in perhaps the biggest sign that this is anything but a nonpartisan affair: Melton has made no bones about the fact that if Kohen wins, the City Council very well could have enough Democrats (five) on the council to override any vetoes Stothert makes (as is currently the case). But if Melton wins, Stothert could have three Republican allies and Democrats alone would not be able to override Stothert vetoes. (Another close council race, in southwest Omaha’s District 5, also will play a major role in the next council’s partisan makeup.)
Adding to the intensity: The District 7 primary was a virtual deadlock, with the incumbent Melton coming in first by just 53 votes out of more than 14,000 cast.
As they canvass their district, which generally runs between 90th and 168th Streets north of West Dodge Road, the two campaigns talk about issues such as helping businesses regain their footing, enhancing policing by supporting mental-health interventionists and public works projects. And there's no masking it: The two have battled over Melton's position on masks.
But at a time when more than 55% of Douglas County residents have at least started the vaccination process, is the mask issue still relevant?
Kohen argues it is. She says the topic is central to evaluating Melton's thought process. Kohen alleged that Melton's reluctance to impose a mask mandate revealed that she was thinking about party-line politics rather than public good.
Specifically, Kohen pointed to Melton's "invitation" to an Omaha spine surgeon to speak to the council about her views on masks. In the course of her more-than-20-minute speech to the council, the surgeon questioned the efficacy of masks and at one point claimed that the death rate due to COVID-19 "is barely above normal."
Kohen noted that Omaha was the last of the largest 100 U.S. cities to institute a mask mandate and suggested the mandate was watered down because of Melton.
Melton "politicized an issue that never should have been made political in the first place," Kohen said. "We're fortunate in this community to have a group of experts in infectious disease at UNMC, and she invited somebody to speak to the council to spread misinformation."
Melton rejected those contentions, including the idea that she invited anyone to speak. When the spine surgeon initially spoke to the council, she was cut off after three minutes, typical for public comment sessions. So Melton suggested the spine surgeon could have more time at the following council meeting. She noted that doctors from the Nebraska Medical Center had their say on masks — and that she listened intently to them as well.
Melton further said she wasn't antimask as much as she was uncomfortable with a mandate. She noted that she began wearing a mask early on and that she instituted a mask policy at her law firm. She repeatedly said at council meetings that she didn't like the idea of the government making it illegal to not wear one.
Melton voted for the initial mandate that allowed exceptions, including indoors, as long as people were more than 6 feet apart. She later voted three times against extending the mandate. In February, she supported the latest extension.
With vaccinations surging, Melton said the issue will have to be reevaluated so that businesses can flourish. "At some point, it has to go from a (city) mandate to a recommendation," she said. "Every individual, every business should have the freedom to implement mandates in their own business, in their own homes, for their own families."
Kohen, 35, a Virginia native, graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2011 and moved to Omaha to begin working as a law clerk for a judge on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. She went on to work as an in-house counsel at a real estate title firm and began working in her off hours at Omaha's Friedel Jewish Academy for children. She later moved full time to the academy, where she works in community building, engagement, marketing and development.
Kohen has expressed openness to exploring options beyond policing, including diverting some 911 calls to mental health professionals and social services. But she says she would make sure police, firefighters and paramedics get the resources they need to do their jobs well.
She said her experience — particularly at the academy and among a team of law clerks for the judge — has taught her the value of collaboration. Kohen said she wants to address Omaha's pothole problem in a scientific manner by looking at everything from how Omaha builds its roads to how it repairs potholes.
"I love Omaha. I think it's an amazing place," Kohen said. "And I think there's room to improve. I want to work to make it the best possible place for my kids to grow up. ... Whether we’re talking about public health or street repair, we need to stay focused on facts and work together to find solutions for challenges our community is facing."
Melton, 48, is finishing up her second term on the council. Melton, who attended Marian High School, graduated from Creighton's law school and prosecuted domestic violence cases as a deputy Douglas County attorney. Melton promotes her friendship with Stothert but says she works across the aisle, too.
She said she has worked hard to keep Omaha's police force strong. And she wants to see several public works projects through. Among them: the widening of 120th Street, north of West Maple Road, and the addition of a fire station at 168th and Ida Streets.
Melton said she also wants to see through plans to improve Tranquility Park and upgrade its parking lot, soccer, softball and baseball fields. She said she supported the $200 million bond issue voters passed in 2020 to address Omaha's pothole problem and crumbling streets. She also wants authorities to explore turning the Douglas County Youth Center into bed space for mentally ill children.
"I want to see us continue on with the Omaha we've built as we move forward into the future," Melton said. "We don't have the divide at this time that you see in other governing bodies. And I would like to see that continue."
