 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Google Fiber wins approval to build in public right of way, bring service to Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0

Mutual of Omaha tower will be Omaha's tallest building

Google Fiber is coming to Omaha. 

An agreement approved by City Council Tuesday will allow the company to offer its high-speed internet service to residential and small-business customers in Omaha.

The decision came despite concerns raised by Cox Communications during a public hearing on the agreement last week.

After extensive review, the city law department determined that a provision in state law limited the city’s ability to generate revenue from the deal.

State lawmakers passed the Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act in 2019 with the goal of encouraging the development of wireless communications networks across Nebraska, according to the legislation.

The act’s language also prevents the City of Omaha from charging Google Fiber a gross revenue fee of 2% — an amount initially agreed upon by the company and the city.

People are also reading…

Bernard in den Bosch, deputy city attorney, again affirmed Tuesday that the statute prohibits the city from collecting a tax, fee or rate on Google Fiber’s service. He's confident that wasn't the intended goal of the statute.

Kim Rowell, a spokesperson with Cox Communications, raised concerns with the council over a franchise fee charged to Cox by the city that wouldn’t be charged to Google Fiber.

Cox Communications built the first cable system in Omaha more than 40 years ago and has operated under a franchise agreement to provide cable television in Omaha.

Per its agreement, Cox provides the city a 5% franchise fee annually, which amounts to about $5 million a year, Rowell said.

A change in the state law, different interpretation of the statute or a court decision could offer some flexibility in charging a revenue fee, in den Bosch said.

Google's fiber network is currently in design with construction expected to begin in 2023. Service would become available in segments as the network is completed.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica covers city issues for The World-Herald, including public parks, transportation, Omaha City Council and the Mayor's Office. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

UK new prime minister: Who is Rishi Sunak?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert