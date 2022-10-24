Google Fiber wins approval to build in public right of way, bring service to Omaha

Google Fiber is coming to Omaha.

An agreement approved by City Council Tuesday will allow the company to offer its high-speed internet service to residential and small-business customers in Omaha.

The decision came despite concerns raised by Cox Communications during a public hearing on the agreement last week.

After extensive review, the city law department determined that a provision in state law limited the city’s ability to generate revenue from the deal.

State lawmakers passed the Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act in 2019 with the goal of encouraging the development of wireless communications networks across Nebraska, according to the legislation.

The act’s language also prevents the City of Omaha from charging Google Fiber a gross revenue fee of 2% — an amount initially agreed upon by the company and the city.

Bernard in den Bosch, deputy city attorney, again affirmed Tuesday that the statute prohibits the city from collecting a tax, fee or rate on Google Fiber’s service. He's confident that wasn't the intended goal of the statute.

Kim Rowell, a spokesperson with Cox Communications, raised concerns with the council over a franchise fee charged to Cox by the city that wouldn’t be charged to Google Fiber.

Cox Communications built the first cable system in Omaha more than 40 years ago and has operated under a franchise agreement to provide cable television in Omaha.

Per its agreement, Cox provides the city a 5% franchise fee annually, which amounts to about $5 million a year, Rowell said.

A change in the state law, different interpretation of the statute or a court decision could offer some flexibility in charging a revenue fee, in den Bosch said.

Google's fiber network is currently in design with construction expected to begin in 2023. Service would become available in segments as the network is completed.