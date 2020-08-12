Got questions about Omaha's new mask mandate? We've got answers

What if people can spread out? Do I still have to wear a mask in church, school or at the grocery store?

If people can stay at least 6 feet apart from someone who’s not from their family or household, they don’t have to wear a mask indoors under the ordinance. Council member Aimee Melton said it was important to her to include that in the ordinance so students at school can occasionally take a break from wearing a mask, provided it’s safe.

Use your common sense, city officials said. If you can’t stay 6 feet from other customers at the hardware store the whole time, wear the mask. And some stores and establishments may require masks to stay on the whole time.

Does my child have to wear a mask?

The ordinance applies to adults and kids who are 5 and older — no babies or toddlers.

The ordinance notes that kids who are 3 or 4 can wear a mask, if they can take it off themselves, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says children 2 and under should not wear face masks because of the risk of suffocation.

What if I refuse to wear a mask?