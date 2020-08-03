Gov. Ricketts: Decision to reopen schools must rest with policymakers

Redfield expressed concern that the prolonged school closure has caused a surge in high school suicide rates — more deaths than from COVID-19 — and in drug abuse.

Ricketts said policymakers have to think broadly about all the reasons that kids should return to school.

He said it’s not just about academics but about students’ socialization, their need to be with other kids, physical and behavioral health and nutrition.

“If you believe that masks and social distancing work, then you believe that you should be able to open classrooms,” he said.

He said reopening schools is about managing the virus “for the long haul.”

There may never be a vaccine, and schools can't be closed down permanently, so everyone has to learn how to manage it, he said.

He and Blomstedt said they expect to see COVID-19 cases in schools, and that school district officials and health departments have plans for dealing with them.

Each situation will be addressed as it comes up, Blomstedt said. He said the state is asking school districts to be thoughtful in assessing risks. He said reopening schools is much harder than shutting them down.