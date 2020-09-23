Gretna mayor candidates vie to lead booming suburb poised for more growth

“My belief is that we need somebody that can truly hit the ground running and step into that position on day one and not have a huge learning curve,” Lauritsen said.

She was elected to the Gretna City Council in 2016. She said a driving force behind her run for office was a desire to make Gretna more welcoming to businesses. For example, the city has restructured its fee schedule to be better aligned with nearby communities, Lauritsen said.

"If someone's looking to move to Sarpy County, I at least want to be competitive with the other communities," she said.

Evans, a commercial real estate broker who owns True Horizon Real Estate, has served on the Gretna Planning Commission since 2019. Economic development will be key to Gretna's future, Evans said, and he plans to rely on his business acumen to shore up job opportunities and diversify the business environment in the city.

Evans has worked for a large public corporation, Cenveo, which he said requires setting goals, measuring results and being responsible to customers and stakeholders alike.

At the same time, Evans said his current work owning a small real estate firm has taught him to be disciplined, leverage relationships and work in an environment without having access to the resources of a large firm.