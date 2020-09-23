Gretna mayor candidates vie to lead booming suburb poised for more growth

Gretna voters this fall will choose a new mayor who will be tasked with continuing to spur growth in the booming suburban city southwest of Omaha.
The two candidates in the race: City Councilwoman Angie Lauritsen, a Democrat, and small business owner Mike Evans, a Republican.
Current Republican Mayor Jim Timmerman, who has endorsed Evans, did not seek reelection.
Lauritsen, who co-owns with her husband a business that consults corporations on employee engagement and workplace culture, said a few events in the first months of 2021 will require Gretna's next mayor to make “very critical decisions.”
The city could double in size if the outcome of a Sarpy County annexation lawsuit tips in Gretna’s favor, and the city will need to find ways to expand its workforce, Lauritsen said. If the lawsuit doesn’t go Gretna’s way, city leaders will need to find other avenues for growth, she said.
The results of the U.S. Census could raise Gretna's status to a first-class city. The city has a population of about 5,000, but surrounding sanitary and improvement districts substantially add to that number. Plans for an Interstate 80 interchange near 192nd Street could one day boost Gretna's population as well.
“My belief is that we need somebody that can truly hit the ground running and step into that position on day one and not have a huge learning curve,” Lauritsen said.
She was elected to the Gretna City Council in 2016. She said a driving force behind her run for office was a desire to make Gretna more welcoming to businesses. For example, the city has restructured its fee schedule to be better aligned with nearby communities, Lauritsen said.
"If someone's looking to move to Sarpy County, I at least want to be competitive with the other communities," she said.
Evans, a commercial real estate broker who owns True Horizon Real Estate, has served on the Gretna Planning Commission since 2019. Economic development will be key to Gretna's future, Evans said, and he plans to rely on his business acumen to shore up job opportunities and diversify the business environment in the city.
Evans has worked for a large public corporation, Cenveo, which he said requires setting goals, measuring results and being responsible to customers and stakeholders alike.
At the same time, Evans said his current work owning a small real estate firm has taught him to be disciplined, leverage relationships and work in an environment without having access to the resources of a large firm.
"Gretna's growing up, but we really need jobs and businesses," Evans said.
Evans said he prizes public safety and wants to create a strong public safety index to measure metrics like emergency response times, accidents and crime. As Gretna grows, keeping tabs on those areas will be important to maintain a safe community, he said.
Lauritsen and Evans both stressed the importance of Gretna's strong sense of community.
Evans is a youth sports coach and currently serves as vice president of Gretna Legion Baseball. He’s an active member and past president of the Gretna Optimist Club, which supports children through activities like raising money for scholarships, supporting local schools and hosting speaking competitions.
"We have great schools, a strategic location between (Omaha and Lincoln), and we just have that community feel," he said.
Lauritsen, whose son in 2015 joined the Marine Corps, created the Gretna Hometown Heroes program, which honors local veterans and active service members with banners that are hung along Highway 37. She often describes herself as a community organizer.
Earlier this year, Lauritsen helped to pass a ban on tobacco in city parks.
The two candidates will discuss their campaigns and answer questions at a forum at 7 p.m. Monday at the Gretna American Legion Post, 11690 S. 216th St.
Two Gretna City Council seats are contested.
Council President Logan Herring, who represents Ward 1, is being challenged by Adam Thiessen.
The race for the Ward 2 seat features two council newcomers: Kara Alexander and Lauren Liebentritt.
Angie Lauritsen
Age: 45
Party: Democratic
Occupation: Owner/operator of Lauritsen Ventures LLC
Home: Gretna
Public offices held: 2016-present, Gretna City Council
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Bellevue University
Family: Married, three children
Faith: Christian
Website: angieforgretna.com
What is your top priority?
Community is my top priority — both the feeling of community through events, gatherings and participation, and economic growth of our community through advocacy, business relationships and job creation.
For the past nine years, I have been actively involved in the Gretna community, connecting with residents and learning about what they care about most. And I have a proven record of working tirelessly for our community as a member of the Gretna City Council.
I am the best candidate for mayor because I’ll continue doing what I’ve done since moving to Gretna — advocating for our community and listening to our residents.
Mike Evans
Age: 59
Party: Republican
Occupation: Commercial real estate broker, owner of True Horizon Real Estate LLC
Home: Gretna
Public offices held: February 2019-present, Gretna Planning Commission
Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Family: Married, three children
Faith: Catholic
Website: evansforgretna.com
What is your top priority?
Upon (election), I will use my strong business background combined with my genuine care for our community to establish a city government that is responsive, business friendly, efficient and communicates with its citizens.
This will allow us to bring quality businesses and jobs to Gretna, along with supporting our current businesses. We will develop goals, measure our success and communicate our results. My business approach will leverage relationships, develop innovative solutions and apply technology where possible to keep government cost down and deliver customer-centric service. Lastly, (we) will celebrate holidays and our community.
