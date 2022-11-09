Hanson stops short of declaring victory in Douglas County sheriff's race

A sergeant now working in the Omaha Police Department's fugitive unit likely will be the next Douglas County sheriff.

Aaron Hanson, the Republican candidate, led Democrat Greg Gonzalez by 3,674 votes, according to the latest ballot totals.

Hanson had 50.8% of the votes counted so far, while Gonzalez had 48.7%.

Hanson said Wednesday he felt confident about his lead and thought he would be announced the eventual winner in the race but stopped short of claiming victory. He said he wanted to wait until Friday when additional vote totals are released.

"Out of respect to the process, I'm going to hold off on making a final statement," he said.

Gonzalez said he, too, will wait for every vote to be counted.

"We feel confident that it's a close race and there's every opportunity to still win this race," he said Wednesday.

Votes yet to be tallied include about 9,500 early ballots dropped off on Election Day. They will be counted on Friday morning and the results will be posted later that day, election officials said.

Also outstanding include 2,000 resolution ballots, which are ballots the voting machines were unable to read, plus a few more thousand provisional ballots that must be counted by Nov. 18.

But based on the numbers from the early ballots already counted, Hanson's lead would be difficult to overcome.

An automatic recount is required if the margin is less than 1% of the top vote getter's total. Currently, the race does not qualify.

Hanson, 48, has been with OPD for 26 years. Gonzalez, 51, retired in January after nearly 27 years with OPD, the last nine as deputy chief.

Hanson thought voters responded to his priorities of keeping families safe, supporting honest police officers, giving people a second chance and helping those with mental health issues.

"I feel glad that I stuck to the issues that I think people cared about," he said. "I stuck to that message consistently, and I think it resonated."