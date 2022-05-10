Hanson wins, Gonzalez leads in respective races for Douglas County sheriff

The Douglas County sheriff's highly contested primary elections featured one lopsided race and another that was close.

Republican Aaron Hanson, 48, handily won against George Merithew, 56, in a nearly 4-to-1 ratio.

Meanwhile, Democrat Greg Gonzalez, 50, had a lead over Wayne Hudson, 53, as of the 11:45 p.m. election results. Gonzalez was up by about 1,700 votes, with provisional and some additional ballots still left to count.

Hanson is a sergeant in the Omaha Police Department's fugitive unit and has worked for the agency for nearly 26 years.

He beat Merithew, who retired as a lieutenant from OPD after 25 years of service. Merithew also is an attorney and lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Merithew was ticketed for driving 107 mph on Interstate 80 Saturday morning before heading to the Cinco De Mayo parade in South Omaha.

Hanson said he thought the election results mirrored the feedback he heard from voters — that they trusted him to keep residents safe and appreciated his staunch support of law enforcement.

"I've been very clear about where I stand on public safety issues," he said. "That message resonates, and I think it's going to resonate on both sides of the partisan aisle and I think it's going to take me to a victory in the general (election)."

If Gonzalez's lead holds, which seems likely, Hanson will face Gonzalez in November.

Gonzalez retired in January as a deputy Omaha police chief after 26 years with the department.

Hudson is the current chief deputy sheriff, or second-in-command, and has spent 28 years in the Sheriff's Office.

In another countywide race, voters chose among three Republican candidates to be the next Douglas County assessor. The winner will be unchallenged on the general election ballot in November, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Walt Peffer, 75, an executive with PJ Morgan Real Estate who worked as an assistant to six Omaha mayors, had a healthy lead after three election results, which included early voting and most of election day ballots.

The next highest tally was for Kay Carne, 46, an accountant who was a senior manager for a Big Four firm in New York but since returned to her native Omaha.

Brian Grimm, 56, who has worked on appraisals in the assessor's office for 16 years and is currently second-in-command, was in third.

The winner will replace Diane Battiato, who was elected to two terms but did not seek reelection.

