HDR to lead design of new downtown Omaha library branch, distribution center

The Omaha City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement that will place HDR in charge of designing the city's new downtown library branch and distribution center.

The professional service agreement will pay the local architecture and engineering firm $494,614 to design the improvements needed for Omaha's new library locations.

Under lease agreements approved by the council in February, the public services of the downtown W. Dale Clark Library will move to a building at 1401 Jones St. The move comes as the city prepares to demolish the downtown W. Dale Clark Library to make room for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters.

The structure on Jones Street is a few blocks south of the W. Dale Clark. It will need renovations, which are expected to cost $3 million — an expense split by the city and the building’s current owner, White Lotus Group.

The property will be leased for 10 years at $465,000 a year. After five years, the city will have the option to opt out of the lease or buy the building.

It's too early to say when the Jones Street building will be open to the public, but officials aim to have the building up and running by Jan. 1, 2023, said Kevin Andersen, deputy chief of staff with the Mayor's Office.

"We've got contractors on-site who are hard at work and have been for some time," Andersen told council members. "As we move further along in the process, a clearer picture of a completion date will come to light, at which point we'll engage not only council, but stakeholders on the anticipated timeline."

W. Dale Clark’s administrative offices and distribution will move to a former Shopko at 84th and Frederick Streets. The city expects to pay $500,000 to remodel that space and $405,000 per year to lease it under a 10-year lease.

HDR will complete the design of the tenant improvements needed at both locations on behalf of the city.

The HDR agreement is in addition to $390,000 paid by the city to local development company Noddle Co. to manage the move of the W. Dale Clark.

Noddle’s role includes soliciting proposals for design, construction and relocation services. The gathered proposals, like the one from HDR, are then presented to the city for approval.

HDR was the only respondent to Noddle's call for design proposals, Andersen said.

Noddle Co. has identified savings at the downtown location, mainly through mechanical, electrical and plumbing services costs that will shift from the city to the building's owner, Andersen said.

Progress on the downtown branch and distribution center continues as planning for a new central library begins.

City officials and an Omaha nonprofit have begun a public engagement phase in the planning of a new central library at 72nd and Dodge Streets that would incorporate the services of one of the country’s first technology libraries, Do Space.

The new central public library would be paid for by fundraising organization Heritage Omaha, previously called Heritage Services.

The nonprofit is composed of some of Omaha’s most prominent and powerful philanthropists, and has raised money to continue exploration of the potential library project, which some officials have said could cost upward of $100 million.

