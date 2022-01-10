Health and city officials consider new mask mandate in Omaha

Health and city officials are considering a temporary mask mandate in Omaha as hospitals across the state grapple with an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse is in discussions with city officials about a potential mask mandate.

In an email to Omaha City Council members, Huse wrote that she would be willing to implement a temporary citywide mandate.

"If the City Council and/or Mayor would agree to this action, I would do it ASAP," she said.

Huse also said that as the omicron variant spreads, "our need for hospital capacity is going to increase beyond what we can handle."

Phil Rooney, a spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, confirmed Monday that discussions are underway about a possible mask mandate.

But he said department officials could not discuss the matter further until those discussions are farther down the line.

City Council President Pete Festersen also confirmed that City Council members had been contacted by Huse regarding a temporary mandate.