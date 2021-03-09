 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here are the candidates who will be on Omaha's primary ballot for mayor, City Council
0 comments

Here are the candidates who will be on Omaha's primary ballot for mayor, City Council

{{featured_button_text}}

The ballot for Omaha’s primary election is nearly set.

Voters will head to the polls April 6 to choose among a slate of candidates running for mayor and all seven City Council seats. The top two vote-getters in each primary will then advance to the general election on May 11.

Four Democrats have qualified for the mayoral race: Mark Gudgel, a North High School English teacher; Jasmine Harris, a nonprofit executive; RJ Neary, a commercial real estate broker; and Kimara Snipes, an Omaha Public Schools board member.

Another potential candidate for mayor, Dawaune Lamont Hayes, may also make the ballot. Staff at the Douglas County Election Commission were still working Monday to verify that Hayes turned in 1,000 valid signatures from registered Omaha voters, one of the requirements to be listed on the ballot. Hayes is a registered nonpartisan. A write-in candidate is also pursuing the mayor’s office.

Republican Mayor Jean Stothert, a favorite in the race who is seeking a third term in office, temporarily paused campaign activity Monday in light of the death of her husband, Dr. Joe Stothert. There has been no indication that Stothert plans to step back from the race. Several other candidates also paused planned television ads and campaign activity.

Omaha’s city elections are officially nonpartisan.

030721-owh-new-primarycandidates-map-web.jpg

All seven City Council primary races will feature at least two candidates, including one open race for the District 3 seat representing the downtown and midtown area. Council President Chris Jerram is not running for reelection.

Another spotlight council race — District 5 in southwest Omaha — will put newly appointed Councilwoman Colleen Brennan up against six challengers. Brennan was selected by a majority of the council to serve out the remaining term of Rich Pahls, who left the council in January to begin a term in the Nebraska Legislature.

Early primary ballots will begin going out to voters March 22, according to the Election Commission.

Here is the list of candidates:

Mayoral candidates

Mark Gudgel

Dawaune Lamont Hayes (signatures still being verified)

Jasmine L. Harris

RJ Neary

Kimara Snipes

Jean Stothert (incumbent)

Jerome N. Wallace Sr. (write-in candidate whose name will not appear on the primary ballot)

City Council candidates

District 1, north-central Omaha

Paul Anderson

Pete Festersen (incumbent)

Sarah Johnson

Tyeisha Kosmicki

District 2, northeast Omaha

Steven Abraham

Ben Gray (incumbent)

Juanita Johnson

Jonathan C. Lathan

David D. Mitchell

Cornelius F. Williams

District 3, downtown and midtown

Gilbert Ayala

Jen Bauer

Danny Begley

Cammy Watkins

District 4, South Omaha

Becky Barrientos-Patlan

Ben Cass

Vinny Palermo (incumbent)

Sarah Smolen

District 5, southwest Omaha

Colleen Brennan (incumbent)

Kate Gotsdiner

Kathleen R. Kauth

Patrick Leahy

Jeff Moore

Don Rowe

Destiny Stark

District 6, west-central Omaha

Brinker Harding (incumbent)

Naomi Hattaway

District 7, northwest Omaha

Sara Kohen

Aimee Melton (incumbent)

Omaha mayors, from the beginning to now

reece.ristau@owh.com,

402-444-1127, @reecereports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: North Korean hackers target American researchers

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert