Here are the candidates who will be on Omaha's primary ballot for mayor, City Council

The ballot for Omaha’s primary election is nearly set.
Voters will head to the polls April 6 to choose among a slate of candidates running for mayor and all seven City Council seats. The top two vote-getters in each primary will then advance to the general election on May 11.
Four Democrats have qualified for the mayoral race: Mark Gudgel, a North High School English teacher; Jasmine Harris, a nonprofit executive; RJ Neary, a commercial real estate broker; and Kimara Snipes, an Omaha Public Schools board member.
Another potential candidate for mayor, Dawaune Lamont Hayes, may also make the ballot. Staff at the Douglas County Election Commission were still working Monday to verify that Hayes turned in 1,000 valid signatures from registered Omaha voters, one of the requirements to be listed on the ballot. Hayes is a registered nonpartisan. A write-in candidate is also pursuing the mayor’s office.
Republican Mayor Jean Stothert, a favorite in the race who is seeking a third term in office, temporarily paused campaign activity Monday in light of the death of her husband, Dr. Joe Stothert. There has been no indication that Stothert plans to step back from the race. Several other candidates also paused planned television ads and campaign activity.
Omaha’s city elections are officially nonpartisan.
All seven City Council primary races will feature at least two candidates, including one open race for the District 3 seat representing the downtown and midtown area. Council President Chris Jerram is not running for reelection.
Another spotlight council race — District 5 in southwest Omaha — will put newly appointed Councilwoman Colleen Brennan up against six challengers. Brennan was selected by a majority of the council to serve out the remaining term of Rich Pahls, who left the council in January to begin a term in the Nebraska Legislature.
Early primary ballots will begin going out to voters March 22, according to the Election Commission.
Here is the list of candidates:
Mayoral candidates
Mark Gudgel
Dawaune Lamont Hayes (signatures still being verified)
Jasmine L. Harris
RJ Neary
Kimara Snipes
Jean Stothert (incumbent)
Jerome N. Wallace Sr. (write-in candidate whose name will not appear on the primary ballot)
City Council candidates
District 1, north-central Omaha
Paul Anderson
Pete Festersen (incumbent)
Sarah Johnson
Tyeisha Kosmicki
District 2, northeast Omaha
Steven Abraham
Ben Gray (incumbent)
Juanita Johnson
Jonathan C. Lathan
David D. Mitchell
Cornelius F. Williams
District 3, downtown and midtown
Gilbert Ayala
Jen Bauer
Danny Begley
Cammy Watkins
District 4, South Omaha
Becky Barrientos-Patlan
Ben Cass
Vinny Palermo (incumbent)
Sarah Smolen
District 5, southwest Omaha
Colleen Brennan (incumbent)
Kate Gotsdiner
Kathleen R. Kauth
Patrick Leahy
Jeff Moore
Don Rowe
Destiny Stark
District 6, west-central Omaha
Brinker Harding (incumbent)
Naomi Hattaway
District 7, northwest Omaha
Sara Kohen
Aimee Melton (incumbent)
Omaha mayors, from the beginning to now
Jesse Lowe 1857-1858
Andrew Jackson Poppleton 1858-1858
David Douglas Belden 1859-1860
Clinton Briggs 1860-1861
George Robert Armstrong 1861-1862
Addison R. Gilmore 1864-1865
Lorin Miller 1865-1866
Charles H. Brown 1867-1868
George M. Roberts 1868-1869
Ezra Millard 1869-1870
Smith Caldwell 1871-1872
Joseph H. Millard 1872-1873
William H. Brewer 1873-1874
J.S. Gibson 1874-1875
Champion S. Chase 1874-1877; 1879-1880; 1883-1884
Rueben H. Wilbur 1877-1888
James E. Boyd 1881-1882; 1885-1886
William J. Broatch 1887-1889; 1896-1897
R.C. Crushing 1890-1891
George P. Bemis 1892-1896
Frank E. Moores 1897-1905
Harry B. Zimman 1905-1906
James C. Dahlman 1906-1918; 1921-1930
Ed. P. Smith 1918-1921
Richard L. Metcalfe (1930-1933)
Roy N. Towl 1933-1936
Dan B. Butler 1936-1945
Charles Leeman 1945-1948
Glenn Cunningham 1948-1954
Johnny Rosenblatt 1954-1961
James Dworak 1961-1965
Alexander Sorensen 1965-1969
Eugene A. Leahy 1969-1973
Edward Zorinsky 1973-1976
Robert Cunningham 1976-1977
Albert L. Veys 1977-1981
Mike Boyle 1981-1997
Bernie Simon 1987-1988
P.J. Morgan 1989-1994
Subby Anzaldo 1994-1995
Hal Daub 1995-2001
Mike Fahey 2001-2009
Jim Suttle 2009-2013
Jean Stothert 2013-Present
402-444-1127, @reecereports