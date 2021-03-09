Here are the candidates who will be on Omaha's primary ballot for mayor, City Council

The ballot for Omaha’s primary election is nearly set.

Voters will head to the polls April 6 to choose among a slate of candidates running for mayor and all seven City Council seats. The top two vote-getters in each primary will then advance to the general election on May 11.

Four Democrats have qualified for the mayoral race: Mark Gudgel, a North High School English teacher; Jasmine Harris, a nonprofit executive; RJ Neary, a commercial real estate broker; and Kimara Snipes, an Omaha Public Schools board member.

Another potential candidate for mayor, Dawaune Lamont Hayes, may also make the ballot. Staff at the Douglas County Election Commission were still working Monday to verify that Hayes turned in 1,000 valid signatures from registered Omaha voters, one of the requirements to be listed on the ballot. Hayes is a registered nonpartisan. A write-in candidate is also pursuing the mayor’s office.