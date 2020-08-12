Here's what you need to know about Omaha's new mask mandate

No, the ordinance applies only to indoor settings open to the general public. You don't have to wear a mask when you run around Zorinsky Lake, walk your dog or go inside private residences.

What if people can spread out? Do I still have to wear a mask in church, school or at the grocery store?

If people can stay at least 6 feet apart from someone who's not from their family or household, they don't have to wear a mask indoors under the ordinance. Council member Aimee Melton said it was important to her to include that in the ordinance so students at school can occasionally take a break from wearing a mask, provided it's safe.

Use your common sense, city officials said. If you can't stay 6 feet from other customers at the hardware store the whole time, wear the mask. And some stores and establishments may require masks to stay on the whole time.

Does my child have to wear a mask?

The ordinance applies to adults and kids who are 5 and older — no babies or toddlers.