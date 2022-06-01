Historic building at 17th and Harney in Omaha set to be rehabbed

A historic building in downtown Omaha is slated to get a facelift.

The Keeline Building, at 17th and Harney Streets, would undergo renovations under a plan approved Wednesday by the Omaha Planning Board.

The seven-story building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built as an office tower in 1911.

Renovation plans for the 61,000-square-foot building include replacing the roof, installing new heating and air-conditioning systems, making improvements to the first-floor storefront and extensive repair of the building's brick exterior.

The building is home to about 21 office tenants on floors 2 through 7, according to documents submitted to the Planning Board. One of the larger tenants — the Douglas County Juvenile Probation Office — will relocate in the near future, the document said.

Shamrock Development will complete the project, which is expected to start as soon as possible and wrap up by the end of March 2023.

To complete the work, developers are seeking about $1.4 million in tax-increment financing over a 20-year period. The total project is expected to cost nearly $7 million.

The board also approved plans for an industrial building slated to rise near 13th and Fort Streets.

The 4.1-acre site is currently vacant. Developers are proposing a 66,000-square-foot industrial building for the site.

The building would have 14 bays, each about 4,700 square feet, according to documents from the city Planning Department.

Space would rent for $6.50 to $10.50 per square foot. Officials expect tenants to be small businesses seeking storage or operating space.

Construction is expected to begin this year and wrap up by June 2023.

The developer, JEH Enterprises, is seeking $1.1 million in tax-increment financing for the $6.3 million project.

The plans for both the industrial building and renovations to the Keeline Building will move to the Omaha City Council for final approval.

