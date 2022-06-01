Historic building at 17th and Harney in Omaha set to be rehabbed

A historic building in downtown Omaha is slated to get a facelift.
The Keeline Building, at 17th and Harney Streets, would undergo renovations under a plan approved Wednesday by the Omaha Planning Board.
The seven-story building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built as an office tower in 1911.
Renovation plans for the 61,000-square-foot building include replacing the roof, installing new heating and air-conditioning systems, making improvements to the first-floor storefront and extensive repair of the building's brick exterior.
The building is home to about 21 office tenants on floors 2 through 7, according to documents submitted to the Planning Board. One of the larger tenants — the Douglas County Juvenile Probation Office — will relocate in the near future, the document said.
Shamrock Development will complete the project, which is expected to start as soon as possible and wrap up by the end of March 2023.
To complete the work, developers are seeking about $1.4 million in tax-increment financing over a 20-year period. The total project is expected to cost nearly $7 million.
The board also approved plans for an industrial building slated to rise near 13th and Fort Streets.
The 4.1-acre site is currently vacant. Developers are proposing a 66,000-square-foot industrial building for the site.
The building would have 14 bays, each about 4,700 square feet, according to documents from the city Planning Department.
Space would rent for $6.50 to $10.50 per square foot. Officials expect tenants to be small businesses seeking storage or operating space.
Construction is expected to begin this year and wrap up by June 2023.
The developer, JEH Enterprises, is seeking $1.1 million in tax-increment financing for the $6.3 million project.
The plans for both the industrial building and renovations to the Keeline Building will move to the Omaha City Council for final approval.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2022
Riverside's Tony Berger wins the class D 110 meter hurdles at the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Platte's Haily Koenen prepares for her next attempt in the class D shot put at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Jaxon Bernecker throws discus in class C at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ainsworth's Carter Nelson makes an attempt in the class C pole vault at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre celebrates winning the class C 100 meter dash at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lebo, left, finishes second to Grand Island Central Catholic's Brayton Johnson, right, class C 400 meter run at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma State's Chelsea Alexander (55) is hit by the glove of Nebraska's Billie Andrews (6) while sliding into second during the Nebraska vs. Oklahoma State NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. Oklahoma State won the game 7-4.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Drew Miller tags out Elkhorn North's Drew Harper at third base in the third inning during the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Sydney Gray (7) bats in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska is introduced ahead of the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
McCook's Chayse Friehe competes in the Class B pole vault during Nebraska high school state track and field at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mask ls partily covered by petals that blew off a nearby blooming tree in a parking lot in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Head Groundskeeper Zach Ricketts, left, works on the field while Carol Szczepaniak votes in Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday at Werner Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Larnisha Dortch fills out her ballot at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Firetrucks spray water on a fire at the Flora Apartments, 2557 Jones St. on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Brayden Andersen can't hold onto this pop-up hit by Millard West's Nixon Snyder in the bottom of the third inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday. It was ruled to hit and Snyder eventually scored that inning.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A dragonfly zooms past Lincoln East's Jalen Worthley as he throws the games first pitch against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jalen Worthley started the game against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's A.J. Seizys scores after a bunt by Jaelyn Welch and an error by Elkhorn South catcher Cole Goeser in the second inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley watches a pitch go by against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Quiana Smith, left, talks about her late father Rudy Smith Sr. with support from Rudy's widow Llana Smith and son Rudy Smith Jr. during a ceremony to rename a section of Lake Street near 34th Avenue to Rudy Smith Sr. Street on Saturday. Rudy Smith Sr. was a longtime World-Herald photojournalist.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Landon Tjaden (8) and Scottsbluff's Jose Rodriguez (17) chase the ball into shadow during the Scottsbluff vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Thursday. Waverly won the game 5-4 after a shootout.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Claire Niehaus (18) takes a corner in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Bennington NSAA Class B state quarterfinal girls soccer game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the media await results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, walks off the stage, with results projected on him, after conceding the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Colton Damme (5) leaps over Millard South's Sam Stutheit (16) as he slides to the ball in the Gretna vs. Millard South NSAA Class A state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the game 4-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A state quarterfinal girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Marian won the game 5-3.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mask ls partily covered by petals that blew off a nearby blooming tree in a parking lot in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People and vendors line 11th Street, looking north towards Jackson Street on the first day of the Omaha's Farmers Market on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Kunasek plays the Cajun accordion on the first day of Omaha's Farmers Market on Saturday. Kunasek normally performs with The Prairie Gators.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The new signs for CHarles Schwab Field are now installed. The field was formerly TD Ameritrade Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-LaVista South's Cole Krska (right) celebrates with Andre Santamaria after Santamaria scored a goal during their district final against Omaha South at Papillion-LaVista South High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Chelsea Souder, the founder and director of Nebraska Abortion Resources, speaks as hundreds of people rally for abortion access rights after a leaked draft a U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade become public outside the Omaha and Douglas County Civic Center on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pigeon builds a nest in the sign on the DoubleTree hotel located at 1616 Dodge Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Bryan's Cesar Hernandez (8) celebrates his corner kick goal as teammate Christofer Gallardo-Mejia (14) comes up behind him in the Omaha Central vs. Omaha Bryan boys soccer district semifinal game at Omaha Bryan High School on Monday. Omaha Bryan won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Jordan Ernstmeyer (left) and goalkeeper Sophie Wohlgemuth stop Norris's Nicole Keetle (right) during their Class B state soccer game at Morrison Stadium on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Martin Mormino (right) makes a save as Creighton Prep's Simon Metcalf tries to get his head on the ball during their Class A state soccer game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Bryan's Cesar Hernandez-Garcia celebrates after defeating Papillion-La Vista South in their Class A state soccer game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-LaVista South's Cole Krska jumps up to kick the ball during their district final against Omaha South at Papillion-LaVista South High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Coehen Rusin (left) collides with Creighton Prep's Zamere Issaka during their Class A state soccer game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Elyz Onofre hugs her son, Omaha Bryan's Carlos Vargas Onofre, after Omaha Bryan defeated Papillion-La Vista South in their Class A state soccer game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Johnathan Boyle (left) battles Creighton Prep's Max Matthies for the ball during their Class A state soccer game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Coehen Rusin (left) battles Creighton Prep's Brady Bragg for the ball during their Class A state soccer game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.