Homeowners take note: Notices of new Douglas County valuations on the way

The Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds mailed notices of changes to homeowners on Friday, and 2021 valuations will be posted online at dcassessor.org by Tuesday.

The Assessor’s Office bases new property valuations on the housing market, and the local market has been increasingly vibrant in recent years, Assessor/Register of Deeds Diane Battiato said.

According to figures from the Omaha Area Board of Realtors, the average sale price on an existing home in the Omaha area rose 8.6% from 2019 to 2020.

This year, existing residential properties rose 5.9% overall, according to Douglas County assessment figures filed with the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

“We do not drive values — the market drives values,” Battiato told the County Board earlier this year.

Battiato added: “As long as it’s a vibrant market, our job is to value accordingly.”

Starting Tuesday, property owners can file a protest to challenge their valuation, and the protest period will run through June 30.

Douglas County has information available at boardofequalization.org.