'Hopeful the worst is behind us': Stothert talks pandemic recovery in state of the city address

The City of Omaha intends to spend millions of dollars on initiatives meant to shut the door on the pandemic and jump-start an era of reinvestment and rebuilding, Mayor Jean Stothert said Friday.

"Omaha is positioned for unprecedented growth in population, employment, reputation and world-class initiatives," Stothert said during her ninth annual state of the city address — during which she outlined investments in affordable housing, public safety, mental health and more.

"We are all hopeful that the worst is behind us," she said.

Since the city's first COVID-19 death in March 2020, 1,106 people have died of COVID in Douglas County. But for two months, Nebraska has seen a statewide downward trend in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

"I know I speak for our community when I say, we are ready and prepared for life as we knew it," Stothert said.

The city will attempt to usher in "life as we knew it" with the allocation of millions of dollars in federal funding. Omaha has already received $60 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, and is on track to receive $60 million more in May.

"Unlike many cities and counties that will focus on their own financial recovery, much of our ARPA money will go directly into our community where the need is great, and urgent," Stothert said.

United Way and the Omaha Community Foundation were chosen to administer $15 million of those dollars to nonprofits with a focus on basic needs such as food, housing, homeless services and mental health services.

Programs in violence prevention, intervention and job training will also be considered.

An affordable housing program between the city and the nonprofit Front Porch Investments will be funded with $20 million in ARPA money, an amount matched by a $20 million philanthropic donation, and another $20 million from an undisclosed third source — making it the largest local program funded with ARPA dollars.

In addition to ARPA, Omaha has received more than $100 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Those dollars, half of which have been spent, continue to be used for utility and rental assistance, Stothert said.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has resisted seeking additional ERAP funding for the state, which could have requested up to $120 million for additional rent aid. With the state, thus far, failing to seek the additional funding, most of the $120 million could be made available to the state's most populated areas, including Omaha.

Omaha would be interested in applying for the funds, which would have to be spent by 2025, Stothert said.

Beyond the city's COVID-19 recovery, the mayor highlighted public safety as a "primary responsibility."

The city experienced a spike in overall crime as the pandemic started in 2020, Stothert said.

Omaha’s crime trends largely followed what occurred in major cities across the country last year: Property crimes generally fell while violent crimes rose. Homicides increased 61% in 2020, a stark increase after years of record lows.

Stothert said Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer "is confident that we are on the way back to pre-pandemic crime levels."

In 2022, residents will see a greater emphasis on mental health programs, including the Omaha Police Department's mental health co-responder program, Stothert said.

"Our city prosecutor will expand the mental health diversion program to help mentally ill people avoid the cycle of incarceration, and we will expand the restorative justice program to make more people eligible to participate," Stothert said.

The city is also in planning stages for an additional northwest Omaha fire station, and a new public safety headquarters to house the Omaha Police and Fire Departments.

Other highlights from Stothert’s speech:

Street improvements

Stothert touted the success of a voter-approved $200 million bond issue that created the street preservation fund.

Since then, the city has spent $80 million on new street repair and resurfacing, and in 2022, at least 50 additional road repair projects are planned, Stothert said.

Omaha also saw a massive reduction in pothole complaints. In 2019, the city received over 40,000 pothole reports. In the first three months of this year, about 500 reports have been made, Stothert said.

A revived urban core

Stothert highlighted a redevelopment plan that calls for roughly 1,000 new units of affordable and workforce housing to be built in the city's urban core during the next two decades.

The Urban Core Housing and Mobility Redevelopment Plan aims to bring 30,000 residents and 30,000 jobs to the urban core within the next 30 years. The plan also advocates for construction of a proposed streetcar system.

Since 1963, Omaha's downtown has lost 21,000 workers. Bringing those jobs and housing back into the urban core won't be possible without redevelopment and changes to housing and transit mobility, said Troy Anderson, a deputy chief of staff with the Mayor's Office.

Billions of dollars in development

The streetcar system is tied to a massive corporate skyscraper set to rise on the lot where the downtown W. Dale Clark Library currently sits. Mutual of Omaha aims to build its headquarters on the site, just west of the soon-to-reopen Gene Leahy Mall.

"We are now at a point of historic transition," Stothert said. "What will be created in the next three years and enjoyed for decades, will be truly remarkable."

That includes the $100 million privately funded Kiewit Luminarium, a science center that is under construction on the riverfront. It will be the eastern bookend of the streetcar system.

Project NExT would be the western bookend.

The potential multibillion-dollar project on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus would combine a state-of-the-art teaching hospital and federally funded spaces designed to enhance the nation’s response to a host of different hazards.

The city has pledged up to $93 million over 10 years to include infrastructure and parking needs for UNMC’s new Saddle Creek campus.

