Hospital exec Pete Festersen faces former bike shop owner Sarah Johnson in Omaha City Council race

Johnson is a former bike shop owner. She co-founded the local transportation group ModeShift Omaha, which advocates for transportation options that enhance quality of life and opportunities for everyone.

She also served on the board of the Benson Business Improvement District. She started the Omaha Bicycle Co. in Benson in 2012 and closed the shop in 2019, in part because of health problems. She still owns the building and leases it to a small business.

Johnson said she is ready to make the City Council her full-time job and said she would not run for more than two terms in office.

Johnson said political parties get in the way of progress and often are more divisive than helpful. She said she’s more excited about policies and good ideas.

If elected, Johnson said, she wants to do everything possible to lower the barriers between the community and City Hall. She said 2 p.m. meetings on Tuesday afternoons that are offered in only one language and require people to give their addresses before speaking are not accessible.