How Nebraska's 2nd District vote could end up mattering in the presidential race

The point was always that the next commander-in-chief could come down to a recount in one of the congressional districts in Nebraska or Maine.

Those two states split their Electoral College votes with candidates taking a vote for each congressional district they win. That means a super close race could be flipped by switching a single district in either state.

Both campaigns paid attention to Nebraska’s 2nd District, with Trump hosting a late-stage rally in Omaha and Biden investing resources in the area in an effort to turn it into “Joemaha.”

There were still scenarios where the single Electoral College vote would fail to be determinative.

Biden could win enough of the outstanding votes that the Nebraska vote would be nothing more than gravy for him.

When Biden was Barack Obama’s running mate in 2008, after all, they captured an electoral vote courtesy of the Omaha area. But they won enough other battleground states that the “blue dot,” as it came to be known, was more a point of pride than any decisive factor.

It also was possible that Biden could lose enough of the outstanding states that a single vote wouldn’t save him.