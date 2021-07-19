Hundreds of Omaha police, firefighters skip COVID vaccination

Yet records provided by the city after a World-Herald records request indicate that 27% of Omaha firefighters and 41% of Omaha police officers remain unvaccinated.

Dr. Mark Rupp, the chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's infectious diseases division, commended those workers who have been vaccinated but expressed disappointment that so many have yet to get the shots. He likened the coronavirus vaccine to needed safety gear — the heavy coat that firefighters wear while battling flames or the bulletproof vest that officers wear to felony drug busts.

"Many first responders take all kinds of actions to maintain their safety and their health," Rupp said. "Why wouldn't you want to have the equivalent of that to protect from an unseen virus?"

Being vaccinated, he said, is especially important for health care providers and first responders who come into contact with hundreds of people every day.

"All of us have a sworn responsibility to protect the public," he said. "A sworn officer of the law has dedicated their life to public safety. Why would you want to be a part of the chain of contagion that could be spreading the virus in the community?"