Hundreds of people waited hours in the cold for buses after Trump rally at Eppley

Hundreds of people who attended President Donald Trump’s Eppley Airfield rally Tuesday evening in Omaha spent up to three hours in freezing temperatures waiting for buses to take them back to their cars.
Several people who were waiting required medical attention, based on reporting at the scene and local emergency scanner traffic. Douglas County dispatchers and Airport Authority Police said they had no immediate tally.
The president, who spoke for nearly an hour, wrapped up shortly before 9 p.m. Some people in his audience waited until after midnight for campaign buses to take them to their cars, which were parked miles away.
Walking out of the rally, The World-Herald saw two people receive help from Omaha police — an elderly woman who was warming up in the back of a police cruiser and a boy to whom an officer lent a blanket.
Trump campaign officials said they had enough buses ready nearby to shuttle people back to their cars, but said a larger-than-expected crowd, estimated as high as 29,000, slowed the buses’ return.
Omaha Scanner, a Twitter account that monitors emergency scanner traffic, reported that several people were unable to exit an Eppley parking lot because of rally-departing traffic, adding to the delays.
That left masses of people huddled in 31-degree weather along two-lane Lindbergh Plaza. Some tried walking back to their cars, pouring into the street, which slowed exiting traffic as well.
Most people had climbed aboard buses by midnight, with the last stragglers leaving around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.
Kris Beckenbach of Lincoln volunteered to help at the rally. She said Wednesday morning that she finally made it back to her car at 12:15 a.m.
Support Local Journalism
"We were all parked over at Eppley," she said. "We were 3½ miles through darkness to get there. There was no direction given. I expected at the end of the rally somebody will say, 'Go this way and there will be buses waiting.'"
Buses came, she said, but "they didn't come back for an hour and a half."
She didn't blame organizers, however. "How do you practice for that?" she said, noting the thousands of people who attended. "Getting the buses back as quickly as possible would have been helpful," she said, noting that she heard the buses were hindered by attendees who were leaving the parking lot.
Jane Kleeb, the chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, commented on the delay in clearing the crowd. “Leaving thousands of Nebraskans stranded in the cold captures the entire Trump administration," she said. "I hope those responsible for the poor planning to feed Trump’s ego will be held accountable and that fellow Nebraskans turn out to vote to end this chaos.”
Some people weren't dressed for the cold, Beckenbach said: "For some people, it was really rough." She noted that she saw emergency responders taking some people out.
"When you go to a Husker game, when you go to any big event," she said, "you expect that you're going to have to take care of yourself and there's going to be waiting."
Beckenbach said she didn't hear anyone "talking inappropriately to anyone else. People were respectful. We all just got tired and cold."
The Trump supporter said she would do it all again: "I would go up early and stand there all those hours."
"It was an adventure," she said. "It was absolutely an adventure."
World-Herald staff writer Bob Glissmann contributed to this report.
