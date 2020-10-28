Hundreds of people waited hours in the cold for buses after Trump rally at Eppley

Most people had climbed aboard buses by midnight, with the last stragglers leaving around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Kris Beckenbach of Lincoln volunteered to help at the rally. She said Wednesday morning that she finally made it back to her car at 12:15 a.m.

"We were all parked over at Eppley," she said. "We were 3½ miles through darkness to get there. There was no direction given. I expected at the end of the rally somebody will say, 'Go this way and there will be buses waiting.'"

Buses came, she said, but "they didn't come back for an hour and a half."

She didn't blame organizers, however. "How do you practice for that?" she said, noting the thousands of people who attended. "Getting the buses back as quickly as possible would have been helpful," she said, noting that she heard the buses were hindered by attendees who were leaving the parking lot.

Jane Kleeb, the chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, commented on the delay in clearing the crowd. “Leaving thousands of Nebraskans stranded in the cold captures the entire Trump administration," she said. "I hope those responsible for the poor planning to feed Trump’s ego will be held accountable and that fellow Nebraskans turn out to vote to end this chaos.”