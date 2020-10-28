Hundreds of people waited hours in the cold for buses after Trump rally in Omaha

That left masses of people huddled in 31-degree weather along two-lane Lindbergh Plaza. Some tried walking back to their cars, pouring into the street, which slowed exiting traffic as well.

Most people had climbed aboard buses by midnight, with the last stragglers leaving around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kris Beckenbach of Lincoln volunteered to help at the rally. She said Wednesday morning that she finally made it back to her car at 12:15 a.m.

"We were all parked over at Eppley," she said. "We were 3½ miles through darkness to get there. There was no direction given. I expected at the end of the rally somebody will say, 'Go this way and there will be buses waiting.'"

Buses came, she said, but "they didn't come back for an hour and a half."

She didn't blame organizers, however. "How do you practice for that?" she said, noting the thousands of people who attended.