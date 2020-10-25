'I'm just kind of all over the place': Decision time for independent and undecided voters

In a hyperpartisan election year — in what can seem like a hyperpartisan world — Jonathan Snover is a unicorn. He’s an undecided voter.

The 19-year-old Omahan grew up in a politically mixed home, is still forming his own opinions and registered as an independent when he became old enough to vote.

Neither candidate representing the two major political parties — Republican President Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden — gets him particularly jazzed.

Snover, a student at Metropolitan Community College who works at a QuikTrip convenience store, doesn’t think his political beliefs square neatly with either party’s platform.

Like many Democrats, he supports some modest gun control reforms. Like many Republicans, he generally approves of having states, rather than the federal government, lead the way on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He tends to agree with Trump on immigration. He’s also willing to see some police funding — but not all — shifted to other community needs, such as mental health support.

“I really consider myself moderate and don’t necessarily lean one way or the other,” Snover said recently. “That’s why I’m having such a tough time deciding who to vote for. I’m just kind of all over the place.”