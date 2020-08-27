In his first TV ad, Don Bacon focuses on health care

A campaign’s first television ad often tells voters what a campaign prioritizes or fears.

That’s why it’s telling in the Omaha-area House race that both major candidates in a competitive race cut similar commercials to kick things off, political observers say.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon rolled out his first television ad Tuesday on how he’d address health care. He did so a few weeks after Democrat Kara Eastman premiered her first ad on health care, too.

It’s not surprising to see health care as a top issue during a pandemic. Surveys show health care remains a top issue, if not the top issue, for many voters, the campaigns say.

Bacon’s first ad, like Eastman’s, makes a personal appeal on the health care issue, citing the loss of his sister to cancer when she was 39. Eastman’s focused on losing her mom to cancer.

Bacon focuses on his approach to health care, repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act with a Republican-led plan he says will preserve private insurance, not replace it.