In his first TV ad, Don Bacon focuses on health care

A campaign’s first television ad often tells voters what a campaign prioritizes or fears.
That’s why it’s telling in the Omaha-area House race that both major candidates in a competitive race cut similar commercials to kick things off, political observers say.
Republican Rep. Don Bacon rolled out his first television ad Tuesday on how he’d address health care. He did so a few weeks after Democrat Kara Eastman premiered her first ad on health care, too.
It’s not surprising to see health care as a top issue during a pandemic. Surveys show health care remains a top issue, if not the top issue, for many voters, the campaigns say.
Bacon’s first ad, like Eastman’s, makes a personal appeal on the health care issue, citing the loss of his sister to cancer when she was 39. Eastman’s focused on losing her mom to cancer.
Bacon focuses on his approach to health care, repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act with a Republican-led plan he says will preserve private insurance, not replace it.
Bacon has said he intends to win the race by making an issue of Eastman’s support for Medicare for all, a proposal that would replace all private insurance with government-run coverage.
“Kara Eastman will end employer-provided health care, forcing your family into a one-size-fits-all, politician-run bureaucracy,” he says in the ad. “Let’s improve health care, not destroy it.”
It’s clear from the commercial that one attack from Eastman’s first ad landed. Bacon’s ad, like those of many embattled GOP House members, says he will protect preexisting conditions.
Eastman has criticized Bacon’s votes to repeal the ACA, his support for a lawsuit challenging the law and his embrace of a GOP bill with fewer comprehensive protections for preexisting conditions.
Health care experts who have studied the Republican bill and compared to the ACA say its protections for preexisting conditions would rely more on the states to uphold.
“In the same way that Trump uses falsehoods to confuse the public, Don Bacon is misleading people about his health care record,” Eastman said.
The new ad is expected to run for about a week, before being replaced with something new.
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.