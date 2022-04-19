In Omaha debate, Democrats Vargas and Shelton tout bids for Congress

Three weeks before Nebraska's primary election, State Sen. Tony Vargas and mental health practitioner Alisha Shelton met on an Omaha debate stage Tuesday to make their pitch to Democratic voters.

The two are competing to be their party's nominee for Nebraska’s 2nd District House seat. The debate was sponsored by the Omaha Press Club and the League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha and was livestreamed by WOWT.

The 2nd District includes Saunders County, western Sarpy County and all of Douglas County, including Omaha.

The primary is on May 10 but many voters have already received their ballots in the mail. The winner of the Democratic primary will move on to face incumbent Rep. Don Bacon, who is the favorite to win the Republican primary.

Vargas and Shelton both had plenty of criticism for Bacon during the debate, but in her closing statement Shelton took aim at Vargas as well.

Shelton said she didn't like what she called "shady politics," saying politicians like Bacon and Vargas vote for one thing in an election year but then reverse course and vote differently at other times.

Shelton said Vargas has supported school choice, yet in this election year he sided with public school advocates by introducing Legislative Bill 960, which was intended to help address the teacher shortage by removing the basic skill and content test requirements for entry-level teachers.

Shelton said voters need someone like her who is consistent, whether it is an election year or not.

"We need some consistency in Washington and that will come from an everyday person, not someone who's playing party politics," Shelton said.

Vargas responded by noting his experience as a public school teacher and Omaha Public Schools board member, and his endorsement from the Nebraska State Education Association.

"We need leadership that's going to start from day one and somebody that recognizes where the opponent lies — where Congressman Bacon has not stood up for us," Vargas said. "I've led with civility and principled leadership my entire career."

The two candidates were asked by WOWT's Brian Mastre, the debate moderator, about the recent mass shootings across the country and what could be done about them.

Shelton said she grew up in Omaha feeling fear and anxiety because of heavy gang activity and not knowing what's going to happen next. Shelton said she also became a gun owner after being attacked in her own home while in graduate school.

"I do more to maintain my driver's license than to maintain my gun," Shelton said.

Shelton said she would like more legislation around guns, but says prevention is also key especially when it comes to mass shootings in schools. Shelton said every school needs a mental health staff to support and help students.

Vargas said he supports the Second Amendment but also supports "reasonable gun control that focuses on universal background checks."

He favors gun education and a ban on assault weapons, and highlighted his recent opposition to a bill in the Legislature that would have allowed Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

Vargas also called for more investments in neighborhoods and communities before mass shootings happen.

Vargas has been beating Shelton in one category: fundraising.

Campaign finance reports for the first quarter of 2020, from January through March, were due to the Federal Election Commission last week. During that time frame, Vargas raised more than $325,000 to Shelton's nearly $123,000.

Heading into the final 40 days of the primary campaign, Vargas had $529,746 in the bank to Shelton's $112,693.

Bacon raised more money than the two Democrats together. His campaign finance report shows he collected just shy of $475,000 during the quarter, bringing the congressman's total cash on hand to more than $1.1 million.

Steve Kuehl, Bacon's lone opponent in the Republican primary, filed his first fundraising report since entering the race. He raised $5,141 but spent $6,533, leaving him $1,392 in the red.

Randall Adkins, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said he didn't see any surprises in the latest fundraising reports.

Adkins said it's unsurprising that Vargas has been able to raise more money than Shelton. Vargas run two winning legislative campaigns; Shelton ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate.

Adkins said it's also unsurprising that Bacon, as the incumbent, would have the biggest war chest. Without a serious challenger in the primary, Bacon likely won't have to spend as much money getting to the general election.

