In tug-of-war over Omaha city budget, small business program beats out eviction assistance

Melton instead advocated that the money be used for one of her amendments, which called for $50,000 to hire someone to coordinate the Douglas County Tenant Assistance Project. It has been sending volunteer lawyers to represent people facing eviction for nonpayment during the current moratorium on evictions.

Johnson said an expanded Reach program will benefit families in the long term.

"The eviction is something that's going to be temporary — we expect to get out of the COVID era very quickly here," Johnson said. "And so what I'm proposing is something that will take care of family households."

Melton said she supports the program but argued that an ongoing eviction crisis represents a more immediate need.

"If you're homeless, you can't start your own business," Melton said.

Melton and Councilman Don Rowe, a fellow Republican, voted against Johnson's amendment. Councilman Brinker Harding was absent.

Melton's amendment may be funded regardless. Matt Kuhse, the acting city attorney, said the city should be able to pay for the position from its pot of federal rental assistance money.

In a statement Tuesday, Stothert said she was "disappointed" that the council did not adopt Melton's amendment.