In video, State Sen. Carol Blood makes fire kindling, dog toys out of attack ads

In a video posted on Facebook Monday, Blood offered other uses for the fliers against her, at one point tossing a Frisbee with Holdcroft's face taped to it for a dog to fetch.

Holdcroft said the fliers simply point out how Blood has voted on certain issues and demonstrate her liberal values, which he said are “not consistent with the constituents of the district.”

LB 1004 would have given more prison inmates the opportunity for parole by making them automatically eligible within two years of their mandatory discharge date. Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoed the bill earlier this year.

Blood said she supported the legislation because it would have given inmates better opportunities to reintegrate after incarceration. She noted that inmates still would have had to go before the parole board, whose members are appointed by the governor.

“It’s been warped into, ‘I want to get pedophiles and criminals out on the streets,’” Blood said of the campaign fliers.