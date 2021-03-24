Incumbent Ben Gray faces five challengers in race for northeast Omaha City Council seat

David D. Mitchell

Age: 28

Political party: Democratic

Occupation: Owner of Gamers stores

Public offices held: None

Education: Burke High School

Family: Married, two children

Faith: Jewish

Website: votedavidmitchell.com

What is your top priority? My top priority for North Omaha is our local economic situation. North Omaha needs reliable and livable wage paying labor based jobs. As a North Omaha native, I know and understand what it's like to not be able to walk to a job within the same neighborhood you reside in. In west Omaha you can walk to work and make $18 an hour at a job down the road. That is not the case in North Omaha. As a city councilman of Omaha, I will ensure that new jobs and businesses are constructed in North Omaha and that these jobs will employ North Omaha residents at a livable wage. This will help stimulate and grow our local economy and help fight against the ethnic cleansing taking place in our community known as gentrification.