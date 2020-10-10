Incumbent Douglas County Clerk faces challenge from former Republican Party county chair

“It’s important to be proactively transparent,” Esch said. “Especially during the justice center (debate), that was getting a lot of interest, so we just started posting things on the website as soon as we could.”

Esch said he has “walked the talk on fiscal responsibility.”

“The best simple example I can tell people is in fiscal year 2009, the County Clerk’s Office spent $1,978,386,” he said. “In fiscal 2019, we spent $1,762,843. I don’t think you’re going to find too many government offices that actually spent more than 10% less 10 years later.”

Petersen, a 61-year-old business owner, said that Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has done a good job of encouraging new methods to make state government use taxpayer money more efficiently and that he would take a similar approach as county clerk.

Asked if he believes that the County Clerk’s Office is currently doing a bad job of spending efficiently, Petersen said he is studying the budget and staffing.