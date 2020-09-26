Incumbent state senator, retired Navy captain vie for Bellevue-area legislative seat

Blood was a co-sponsor of that legislation.

Holdcroft said he’s supportive of the Second Amendment and that he’ll work to restrict abortion access in Nebraska.

Blood, 58, said she tries to solve a diverse array of problems with the bills that she introduces and sponsors. One, which became law this year, requires most health insurance plans to pay for hearing aids for young Nebraskans.

She said she has worked to protect the veterans and military families in her district. Two of her other recent pieces of legislation allow active duty military members or their spouses to be licensed real estate agents in Nebraska without having to pay the licensing fee, and establish the right for military families reassigned to Nebraska to preliminarily enroll in a school district.

Blood noted that 22 of the bills she has sponsored have been passed into law or led to policy change. The vast majority, she said, received bipartisan support.

“I always make the joke that I’m on the island of lost toys,” she said. “We’ve become so partisan at every level of government. I work really hard to keep that nonpartisan spirit in the Nebraska Unicameral.”