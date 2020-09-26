Incumbent state senator, retired Navy captain vie for Bellevue-area legislative seat

A retired Navy captain is challenging State Sen. Carol Blood for the Nebraska Legislature seat in District 3, home to Offutt Air Force Base and a large population of military families.
Rick Holdcroft, a Republican, is running against Blood, a Democrat and former Bellevue city councilwoman who was elected to the Legislature in 2016.
The District 3 seat represents parts of Bellevue, Papillion and central Sarpy County. The Nebraska Legislature is officially nonpartisan.
Holdcroft, who doesn’t have previous experience in elected office, served 28 years as a naval surface warfare officer, operating surface ships such as frigates and destroyers. He twice was assigned to the U.S. Strategic Command headquartered at Offutt.
Since retiring 15 years ago, he has served nonprofit organizations such as the Air Force Association and the Navy League. He is a past president of the Bellevue Rotary Club.
The Navy veteran was chairman of a committee that participated in the commissioning of the USS Omaha.
“Service is in my blood,” Holdcroft said. “I’m ready now to serve the State of Nebraska in the Unicameral.”
Holdcroft, 66, said he’ll work to lower property taxes in the state and overhaul Nebraska’s tax system as a whole. He praised the Legislature’s recent passage of LB 1107 as a good first step, but called the bill short-sighted.
LB 1107 in part created a new state income tax credit initially expected to provide a 3% reduction in overall property taxes, though funding for the credit is anticipated to grow down the line.
Holdcroft took aim at city and county taxes, which he said are “out of control” and contribute to driving up property taxes.
“Unless we can balance it with some sales tax and control spending at the local level, it’s just going to keep growing,” he said of property taxes.
Holdcroft said he’ll also work to protect military and retiree benefits. A tax break passed this year will allow military retirees in 2022 to reduce their taxable income by an amount equal to 50% of their service-related pension; Holdcroft said he’d like to take that even further.
Blood was a co-sponsor of that legislation.
Holdcroft said he’s supportive of the Second Amendment and that he’ll work to restrict abortion access in Nebraska.
Blood, 58, said she tries to solve a diverse array of problems with the bills that she introduces and sponsors. One, which became law this year, requires most health insurance plans to pay for hearing aids for young Nebraskans.
She said she has worked to protect the veterans and military families in her district. Two of her other recent pieces of legislation allow active duty military members or their spouses to be licensed real estate agents in Nebraska without having to pay the licensing fee, and establish the right for military families reassigned to Nebraska to preliminarily enroll in a school district.
Blood noted that 22 of the bills she has sponsored have been passed into law or led to policy change. The vast majority, she said, received bipartisan support.
“I always make the joke that I’m on the island of lost toys,” she said. “We’ve become so partisan at every level of government. I work really hard to keep that nonpartisan spirit in the Nebraska Unicameral.”
The legislator said she works to be as accessible as possible, not only to her constituents but to any Nebraskan who needs help.
When the coronavirus shut down the Legislature in the spring, she and her staff hit the phones, arranging medicine and grocery drop-offs and finding rides for people in need, Blood said. She frequently gives out her cellphone number.
Blood said her office has made more than 18,000 constituent calls this year.
“In my office, we have a customer-service approach,” Blood said. “If someone calls, we don’t say, ‘Well, what district are you in?’”
Blood, too, said LB 1107 didn’t go far enough in providing property tax relief. But it did create better incentives than the state had in the past and more accountability with big business, she said.
Blood lists endorsements from the mayors of Bellevue and La Vista as well as Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis.
Carol Blood
Age: 58
Party: Democratic
Occupation: Business consultant at Blood Business Consulting
Home: Bellevue
Public offices held: 2008-2016, Bellevue City Council; 2016-present, Nebraska Legislature
Education: Metropolitan Community College
Family: Married, three children
Faith: Catholic
Website: electcarolblood.com
What is your top priority?
My priority is to continue moving legislation forward that allows government to work for the people as they expect it to.
Over the last four years I’ve made tens of thousands of phone calls to area constituents to ask if they have any questions, concerns or comments about the legislature or any policy. I never forget who I work for. During these contacts, I hear what issues are important to them and craft my legislation accordingly. I’ve had a long list of legislation passed with bi-partisan support for our seniors, veterans, military families, children and those with disabilities.
Rick Holdcroft
Age: 66
Party: Republican
Occupation: Retired
Home: Bellevue
Public offices held: None
Military service: Navy
Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; master’s degree, Naval Postgraduate School
Family: Married, five children
Faith: Roman Catholic
Website: rickholdcroft.com
What is your top priority?
My top priority is to reduce taxes, specifically property taxes.
The Legislature has taken a good first step in reducing property tax through LB 1107 but this is not the long-term solution. A complete overhaul of the income tax, sales tax and property tax is required. I will work with other senators, both conservative and liberal, to rebalance the system, shifting property and income tax to a sales tax.
