Interim Sarpy County treasurer wins Republican nomination for the job

Trace Jones, the interim Sarpy County treasurer, is one step closer to removing “interim” from his title.

Jones won a three-way race for the Republican nomination for the treasurer position Tuesday as he received nearly 42% of the vote. Jones beat Doug Cook and previously ousted treasurer Brian Zuger. Cook and Zuger received about 35% and 23% of the vote, respectively.

Jones will face Democrat Kim Young in November’s general election. Young was the only non-Republican to file for candidacy in the county treasurer’s race. The winner of the election will serve a four-year term that begins in January.

Jones has been serving as Sarpy County treasurer on an interim basis after the Sarpy County Board removed Zuger from office in April 2021 following a state audit that detailed a bevy of alleged accounting errors, including miscalculated tax payments to school districts, inaccurate financial reconciliations and a patchwork system of bookkeeping.

Zuger, who was elected to the post in 2018, has argued that the problems predated his tenure and that he had been working on correcting them but that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused delays. County officials said Zuger failed to remedy the issues in a timely manner even as he was aware of them.

Zuger filed a lawsuit against the county board last year to contest his removal. The case remains open.

As treasurer, Jones is the defendant in a lawsuit filed in December by the Omaha, Millard, Gretna and Springfield Platteview school districts. The districts allege Jones has refused to pay back what the county owes the districts in tax payments — more than $6.5 million — despite recommendations from state audit officials.

A court hearing on the matter is scheduled for May 31.

