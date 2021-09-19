Irvington Fire Department celebrates new station; Now 'they'll be there quick, like Jimmy John's'

People are often surprised when they call Douglas County 911 and Irvington's firefighters and paramedics arrive, Paulsen said.

"Not having a town behind you is kind of different because (people) don't know where we're from," he said. "We make a lot of introductions to let people know what we have to offer."

The Fire Department watched as the population first began to boom around Bennington. Then, new residences began springing up closer to the Irvington fire district as people began filling in back toward Omaha, Paulsen said.

The department bought 25 acres of land for its satellite station and 13 residential lots that will be sold to volunteer firefighters. The closer the volunteers are to the station, the faster they can respond to emergencies, Paulsen said.

Tom Townsend, a paramedic and the department's rescue captain, said part of the focus of the open house was to recruit new members. The department currently has 36 members, including eight paramedics.