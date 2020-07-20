'It all feels very erratic': Nebraska lawmakers criticize plan for new youth treatment center

The state’s two Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers have been in turmoil for the past year after housing units at the girls’ center in Geneva were found to have been vandalized and unusable. That forced the transfer of girls to the boys center in Kearney, the establishment of a center in Lincoln to handle kids with the highest emotional needs, and $460,000 of repairs at the Geneva center.

Then, on Wednesday — five days before the Legislature was set to reconvene and consider a package of bills about youth rehabilitation services — HHS announced plans to close the Geneva center, transfer girls to a former Hastings Regional Center building and move a drug treatment center now at the building in Hastings to Lincoln.

Lawmakers said that separating boys and girls was a good idea but that closing Geneva and relocating the drug treatment unit would disrupt two successful programs and would be a waste of the $460,000 spent to fix up the Geneva campus.

Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran said that his community got no warning about the proposed changes, which prompted a letter of concern from the mayor of that central Nebraska community.

“The term partnership rings hollow,” Halloran said, in describing the last-minute phone call to Hastings officials about the proposed changes.