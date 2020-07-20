'It all feels very erratic': Nebraska lawmakers criticize state's plan for new youth treatment center

LINCOLN — State lawmakers pushed back Monday on a recent decision by the Ricketts administration to close a youth rehabilitation center in Geneva and transfer the girls treated there to a former regional center in Hastings.

Senators called the decision, announced Wednesday, "hasty" and a waste of taxpayer dollars, and said it was made without adequate planning or discussion with those involved.

"It all feels very erratic," Omaha Sen. Steve Lathop said of the plan. "We're not thinking this through."

On a 32-3 vote, senators approved an amendment to a bill considered Monday from State Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha to postpone any transfer or closing of state Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers until March 30, a deadline for the state to submit a strategic plan on how to deal with troubled youth.

Howard, who heads the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, said she wants the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Department to undergo a "thoughtful, deliberate process to determine the best path forward."

"Unfortunately, HHS has hastily suggested another plan," the senator said of the proposed closure. "This was not the result of planning or consultation ... or consideration of the impact on communities."