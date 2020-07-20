'It all feels very erratic': Nebraska lawmakers criticize state's plan for new youth treatment center

LINCOLN — State lawmakers pushed back Monday on a recent decision by the Ricketts administration to close a youth rehabilitation center in Geneva and transfer the girls treated there to a former regional center in Hastings.
Senators called the decision, announced Wednesday, "hasty" and a waste of taxpayer dollars, and said it was made without adequate planning or discussion with those involved.
"It all feels very erratic," Omaha Sen. Steve Lathop said of the plan. "We're not thinking this through."
On a 32-3 vote, senators approved an amendment to a bill considered Monday from State Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha to postpone any transfer or closing of state Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers until March 30, a deadline for the state to submit a strategic plan on how to deal with troubled youth.
Howard, who heads the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, said she wants the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Department to undergo a "thoughtful, deliberate process to determine the best path forward."
"Unfortunately, HHS has hastily suggested another plan," the senator said of the proposed closure. "This was not the result of planning or consultation ... or consideration of the impact on communities."
The state's two Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers have been in turmoil for the past year after housing units at the girls' center in Geneva were found to be vandalized and unusable. That forced the transfer of girls to the boys center in Kearney, the establishment of a center in Lincoln to handle kids with the highest needs, and $460,000 of repairs at the Geneva center.
Then, on Wednesday — five days before the Legislature was set to reconvene and consider a package of bills about youth rehabilitation services — HHS announced plans to close the Geneva center, transfer girls to a former Hastings Regional Center building and move a drug treatment center now located at the building in Hastings to Lincoln.
Lawmakers said that separating boys and girls was a good idea, but that closing Geneva and relocating the drug treatment unit would disrupt two successful programs and would be a waste of the $460,000 spent to fix up the Geneva campus.
Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran said that his community got no warning about the proposed changes, which prompted a letter of concern from the mayor of the central Nebraska community.
"The term partnership rings hollow," Halloran said, in describing the last-minute phone call to Hastings officials about the proposed changes.
One senator, Mike Groene of North Platte, warned legislators about "micromanaging" the operation of the youth treatment facilities, which is an executive branch responsibility. But Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh said that lawmakers have a proper "oversight" role after being "blindsided" about the proposed changes.
Legislative Bill 1140, which won second-round approval after Howard's amendment was adopted, was one of a handful of bills dealing with the Youth Treatment and Rehabilitation Center that were advanced on Monday.
