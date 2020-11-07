'It was amazing': Biden, Harris supporters gather at 72nd and Dodge to celebrate win

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris supporters carrying flags and signs started gathering Saturday afternoon at 72nd and Dodge Streets to celebrate their win. Supporters danced and cheered as passing cars honked horns and cheered back.

"I let out this sigh of relief that I've been holding for four years," Evan Peterson, a political science and musical theatre major at Creighton University said of the moment he started hearing media outlets call the race. "It was amazing."

Peterson said he cried when he heard, then took a drive because he was so excited. When he saw the group at 72nd and Dodge — which numbered a couple dozen at about 3:30 p.m. — he stopped to celebrate with them.

"I'm proud to be from Nebraska's 2nd District," he said of the community, which flipped from voting for President Donald Trump in 2016 to voting for Biden in 2020.

Trump, Peterson said, made many people feel unsafe and divided from one another in their own country, something he believes the president-elect will work to fix.

For Isaiah Ross, 19, this was his first vote in a presidential election. He said that after seeing that other cities had celebrations, he went looking for one on Omaha. He said he was attracted to the president-elect's promise that he will serve all Americans.