'It's my duty': Omahans, some in costumes, line up to cast their ballots

"I have the right to vote and should exercise that right," he said.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse extended early voting hours by four hours Saturday, keeping the office open until 5 p.m., because of Friday's disruption. A squirrel's run-in with electrical lines caused a power outage at the Election Commission office Friday afternoon, causing delays for already long lines.

Kruse gave people the option Friday night of staying in line to vote or requesting an early ballot that they could come back and pick up. He designated a loading dock as the ballot pickup spot. More than 200 of the 228 people who opted to request a ballot came in and picked it up.

"We had about 25 folks waiting when we opened at 9 (a.m.), but it's been very, very smooth and people were very appreciative," Kruse said. "I guess the improvisation worked. … It turned out good for everybody but the squirrel."

Josephine Langbehn didn't have to wait at all to pick up her ballot Saturday. There was no line when she arrived near noon Saturday. She said she understood and didn't mind coming back.