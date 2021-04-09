It's official: RJ Neary to face Jean Stothert in Omaha mayor's race

Omaha's May 11 mayor's race is set: Jean Stothert vs. RJ Neary.
The Douglas County Election Commission on Friday released results from about 12,000 absentee ballots that were turned in on Tuesday, when voting was under way at polling places across the city. Friday's results included about 300 provisional ballots.
A total of 85,096 people cast ballots in the primary. Stothert, the incumbent Republican who will vie for a third term, received 47,966 votes. Neary, a Democrat who is a commercial real estate broker, received 13,162 votes.
Stothert's votes accounted for about 56% of the vote share, while Neary claimed more than 15%.
Third place-finisher Jasmine Harris received 11,993 votes, accounting for 14% of the vote.
The two other Democrats who ran — Kimara Snipes and Mark Gudgel — received 7,469 and 4,087, respectively.
About 55% of the final batch of absentee ballots came from the three council districts that make up west Omaha, while 45% came from the four eastern districts.
The race will be officially certified April 16.
Omaha mayors, from the beginning to now
Jesse Lowe 1857-1858
Andrew Jackson Poppleton 1858-1858
David Douglas Belden 1859-1860
Clinton Briggs 1860-1861
George Robert Armstrong 1861-1862
Addison R. Gilmore 1864-1865
Lorin Miller 1865-1866
Charles H. Brown 1867-1868
George M. Roberts 1868-1869
Ezra Millard 1869-1870
Smith Caldwell 1871-1872
Joseph H. Millard 1872-1873
William H. Brewer 1873-1874
J.S. Gibson 1874-1875
Champion S. Chase 1874-1877; 1879-1880; 1883-1884
Rueben H. Wilbur 1877-1888
James E. Boyd 1881-1882; 1885-1886
William J. Broatch 1887-1889; 1896-1897
R.C. Crushing 1890-1891
George P. Bemis 1892-1896
Frank E. Moores 1897-1905
Harry B. Zimman 1905-1906
James C. Dahlman 1906-1918; 1921-1930
Ed. P. Smith 1918-1921
Richard L. Metcalfe (1930-1933)
Roy N. Towl 1933-1936
Dan B. Butler 1936-1945
Charles Leeman 1945-1948
Glenn Cunningham 1948-1954
Johnny Rosenblatt 1954-1961
James Dworak 1961-1965
Alexander Sorensen 1965-1969
Eugene A. Leahy 1969-1973
Edward Zorinsky 1973-1976
Robert Cunningham 1976-1977
Albert L. Veys 1977-1981
Mike Boyle 1981-1997
Bernie Simon 1987-1988
P.J. Morgan 1989-1994
Subby Anzaldo 1994-1995
Hal Daub 1995-2001
Mike Fahey 2001-2009
Jim Suttle 2009-2013
Jean Stothert 2013-Present
