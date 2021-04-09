 Skip to main content
It's official: RJ Neary to face Jean Stothert in Omaha mayor's race
It's official: RJ Neary to face Jean Stothert in Omaha mayor's race

Mayor Jean Stothert and RJ Neary will move on from the city primary as the top two vote-getters.

Omaha's May 11 mayor's race is set: Jean Stothert vs. RJ Neary.

The Douglas County Election Commission on Friday released results from about 12,000 absentee ballots that were turned in on Tuesday, when voting was under way at polling places across the city. Friday's results included about 300 provisional ballots.

A total of 85,096 people cast ballots in the primary. Stothert, the incumbent Republican who will vie for a third term, received 47,966 votes. Neary, a Democrat who is a commercial real estate broker, received 13,162 votes.

Stothert's votes accounted for about 56% of the vote share, while Neary claimed more than 15%.

Third place-finisher Jasmine Harris received 11,993 votes, accounting for 14% of the vote.

The two other Democrats who ran — Kimara Snipes and Mark Gudgel — received 7,469 and 4,087, respectively.

About 55% of the final batch of absentee ballots came from the three council districts that make up west Omaha, while 45% came from the four eastern districts.

The race will be officially certified April 16.



reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece

