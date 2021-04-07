Jasmine Harris says Omaha mayoral race 'far from over' with more than 12,000 uncounted votes

"We might not have all of the answers we were hoping for right now, but we will soon," Harris' campaign tweeted.

Harris planned to address supporters in a live Facebook stream at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

For Harris to leapfrog Neary, she would need to win a significantly higher share of the 12,000 outstanding votes than she did of the 52,500 early votes that were cast before Election Day.

When election officials released the first batch of results at 8 p.m. Tuesday, the numbers reflected those 52,500 votes. Harris won 9.6% of them compared to Neary's 17%. If those percentages hold true on the 12,000 remaining ballots, Neary's margin would increase.

And Stothert is sure to get many of those votes — she took 60% of the 8 p.m. haul — and Kimara Snipes and Mark Gudgel, the other Democrats who ran, will also likely receive some votes.

Brian Kruse, Douglas County's election commissioner, said Wednesday that he did not have a sense of which areas of the city the 12,000 votes came from.

Wellesley Michael, Neary's campaign communications director, said Wednesday the campaign will focus on connecting with voters in the coming weeks.