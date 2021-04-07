 Skip to main content
Jasmine Harris says Omaha mayoral race 'far from over' with more than 12,000 uncounted votes
Omaha mayoral candidate Jasmine Harris says the primary is "far from over" with thousands of ballots still to be counted.

In a tweet Wednesday, Harris' campaign noted that there are still 12,000 outstanding ballots.

Her campaign still holds out hope that Harris will finish second in the mayoral primary, allowing her to move on to the May 11 general election to face incumbent Mayor Jean Stothert.

In incomplete results released late Tuesday evening, Stothert placed first, receiving nearly 59% of the vote. RJ Neary came in second, leading Harris by more than 1,700 votes. 

But election workers Wednesday are in the process of verifying and tabulating more than 12,000 absentee ballots. Those are the mail-in ballots that people turned in on Election Day, rather than mailing them in or dropping them in a drop box prior to the election.

Those results won't be known until Friday afternoon. Depending on how those votes divide among the five mayoral candidates, Harris could possibly pull ahead of Neary to face Stothert in the general election.

"We might not have all of the answers we were hoping for right now, but we will soon," Harris' campaign tweeted.

Harris planned to address supporters in a live Facebook stream at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

For Harris to leapfrog Neary, she would need to win a significantly higher share of the 12,000 outstanding votes than she did of the 52,500 early votes that were cast before Election Day.

When election officials released the first batch of results at 8 p.m. Tuesday, the numbers reflected those 52,500 votes. Harris won 9.6% of them compared to Neary's 17%. If those percentages hold true on the 12,000 remaining ballots, Neary's margin would increase.

And Stothert is sure to get many of those votes — she took 60% of the 8 p.m. haul — and Kimara Snipes and Mark Gudgel, the other Democrats who ran, will also likely receive some votes.

Brian Kruse, Douglas County's election commissioner, said Wednesday that he did not have a sense of which areas of the city the 12,000 votes came from. 

Wellesley Michael, Neary's campaign communications director, said Wednesday the campaign will focus on connecting with voters in the coming weeks.

"We’re excited looking at the votes that have come in so far, which have RJ advancing to the general," she said. "We’ll continue to await the final results Friday as the last 12,000 votes are counted. We look forward to engaging more voters in the next five weeks and sharing RJ’s path forward."

The 12,000 ballots also have the potential to change the outcome of multiple Omaha City Council races

Why won't the results of the 12,000 ballots be released until Friday?

An election official must look at each ballot envelope to ensure that the voter signed it, and that the signature is correct. That process is labor-intensive and could take until midday Thursday, Kruse said.

Workers must then open each envelope and prepare the ballots to be machine-counted. That process should conclude Friday, with the results then released sometime in the afternoon, Kruse said.

"We do not sacrifice accuracy for speed," Kruse said.

The process is the same as has been used for previous elections, Kruse said. But higher participation in absentee voting left more uncounted votes than in previous city primaries.

Another 300 provisional ballots also still must be counted, Kruse said. Those are the ballots people fill out at polling locations when there are questions about a voter's eligibility.

"We want to provide the voters a fair and accurate count," Kruse said.

Unofficially, turnout in the primary appears to have reached nearly 28.5%. Kruse had predicted turnout as high as 30%. Turnout in city primaries typically hovers near 20%.

Stay with Omaha.com for updates to this developing story.

