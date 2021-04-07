Jasmine Harris says Omaha mayoral race 'far from over' with more than 12,000 uncounted votes

Omaha mayoral candidate Jasmine Harris says the primary is "far from over" with thousands of ballots still to be counted.
In a tweet Wednesday, Harris' campaign noted that there are still 12,000 outstanding ballots.
Her campaign still holds out hope that Harris will finish second in the mayoral primary, allowing her to move on to the May 11 general election to face incumbent Mayor Jean Stothert.
In incomplete results released late Tuesday evening, Stothert placed first, receiving nearly 59% of the vote. RJ Neary came in second, leading Harris by more than 1,700 votes.
But election workers Wednesday are in the process of verifying and tabulating more than 12,000 absentee ballots. Those are the mail-in ballots that people turned in on Election Day, rather than mailing them in or dropping them in a drop box prior to the election.
Those results won't be known until Friday afternoon. Depending on how those votes divide among the five mayoral candidates, Harris could possibly pull ahead of Neary to face Stothert in the general election.
"We might not have all of the answers we were hoping for right now, but we will soon," Harris' campaign tweeted.
Harris planned to address supporters in a live Facebook stream at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
For Harris to leapfrog Neary, she would need to win a significantly higher share of the 12,000 outstanding votes than she did of the 52,500 early votes that were cast before Election Day.
When election officials released the first batch of results at 8 p.m. Tuesday, the numbers reflected those 52,500 votes. Harris won 9.6% of them compared to Neary's 17%. If those percentages hold true on the 12,000 remaining ballots, Neary's margin would increase.
And Stothert is sure to get many of those votes — she took 60% of the 8 p.m. haul — and Kimara Snipes and Mark Gudgel, the other Democrats who ran, will also likely receive some votes.
Brian Kruse, Douglas County's election commissioner, said Wednesday that he did not have a sense of which areas of the city the 12,000 votes came from.
Wellesley Michael, Neary's campaign communications director, said Wednesday the campaign will focus on connecting with voters in the coming weeks.
"We’re excited looking at the votes that have come in so far, which have RJ advancing to the general," she said. "We’ll continue to await the final results Friday as the last 12,000 votes are counted. We look forward to engaging more voters in the next five weeks and sharing RJ’s path forward."
The 12,000 ballots also have the potential to change the outcome of multiple Omaha City Council races.
Why won't the results of the 12,000 ballots be released until Friday?
An election official must look at each ballot envelope to ensure that the voter signed it, and that the signature is correct. That process is labor-intensive and could take until midday Thursday, Kruse said.
Workers must then open each envelope and prepare the ballots to be machine-counted. That process should conclude Friday, with the results then released sometime in the afternoon, Kruse said.
"We do not sacrifice accuracy for speed," Kruse said.
The process is the same as has been used for previous elections, Kruse said. But higher participation in absentee voting left more uncounted votes than in previous city primaries.
Another 300 provisional ballots also still must be counted, Kruse said. Those are the ballots people fill out at polling locations when there are questions about a voter's eligibility.
"We want to provide the voters a fair and accurate count," Kruse said.
Unofficially, turnout in the primary appears to have reached nearly 28.5%. Kruse had predicted turnout as high as 30%. Turnout in city primaries typically hovers near 20%.
Stay with Omaha.com for updates to this developing story.
Omaha mayors, from the beginning to now
Omaha mayors, from the beginning to now
Jesse Lowe 1857-1858
Andrew Jackson Poppleton 1858-1858
David Douglas Belden 1859-1860
Clinton Briggs 1860-1861
George Robert Armstrong 1861-1862
Addison R. Gilmore 1864-1865
Lorin Miller 1865-1866
Charles H. Brown 1867-1868
George M. Roberts 1868-1869
Ezra Millard 1869-1870
Smith Caldwell 1871-1872
Joseph H. Millard 1872-1873
William H. Brewer 1873-1874
J.S. Gibson 1874-1875
Champion S. Chase 1874-1877; 1879-1880; 1883-1884
Rueben H. Wilbur 1877-1888
James E. Boyd 1881-1882; 1885-1886
William J. Broatch 1887-1889; 1896-1897
R.C. Crushing 1890-1891
George P. Bemis 1892-1896
Frank E. Moores 1897-1905
Harry B. Zimman 1905-1906
James C. Dahlman 1906-1918; 1921-1930
Ed. P. Smith 1918-1921
Richard L. Metcalfe (1930-1933)
Roy N. Towl 1933-1936
Dan B. Butler 1936-1945
Charles Leeman 1945-1948
Glenn Cunningham 1948-1954
Johnny Rosenblatt 1954-1961
James Dworak 1961-1965
Alexander Sorensen 1965-1969
Eugene A. Leahy 1969-1973
Edward Zorinsky 1973-1976
Robert Cunningham 1976-1977
Albert L. Veys 1977-1981
Mike Boyle 1981-1997
Bernie Simon 1987-1988
P.J. Morgan 1989-1994
Subby Anzaldo 1994-1995
Hal Daub 1995-2001
Mike Fahey 2001-2009
Jim Suttle 2009-2013
Jean Stothert 2013-Present
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports