Jean Stothert has huge lead for Omaha mayor in early election results
Jean Stothert has huge lead for Omaha mayor in early election results

8:10 p.m. — With the first batch of early voting election results released by the Douglas County Election Commission, Mayor Jean Stothert is ahead in Omaha's mayoral race over commercial real estate broker RJ Neary. 

Stothert has 39,263 votes, or about 65% of the votes counted for mayor.

Neary has 20,459 votes. The initial vote counts represent early ballots received before Election Day. 

The next round of results is expected to be released by the Douglas County Election Commission about 8:45 p.m. 

Stothert's large early lead — in a city with 25,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans — "shows how well-respected she is, and that she puts the citizens of all walks of life in Omaha first," said former Gov. Dave Heineman, a fellow Republican.

Incumbents are in the lead in most of the Omaha City Council races.

But in District 2, challenger Juanita Johnson holds a narrow lead over incumbent Ben Gray, 2,165 to 2,093. And District 7, challenger Sara Kohen leads over incumbent Aimee Melton, 5,827 to 5,096.

In District 5, where two newcomers emerged from the April primary, Patrick Leahy holds a lead over Don Rowe, 5,200 to 4,935.

In the District 3 race, Danny Begley is in the lead with 3,989 votes to Cammy Watkins' 3,250. Begley and Watkins are vying to replace Chris Jerram, who is stepping aside after serving in the seat since 2009.

Here are the returns:

Omaha Mayor

Jean Stothert 39,263

RJ Neary 20,459

City Council District 1

Pete Festersen 5,945

Sarah Johnson 3,017

City Council District 2

Ben Gray 2,093

Juanita Johnson 2,165

City Council District 3

Cammy Watkins 3,250

Danny Begley 3,989

City Council District 4

Vinny Palermo 2,682

Becky Barrientos-Patlan 1,445

City Council District 5

Don Rowe 4,935

Patrick Leahy 5,200

City Council District 6

Brinker Harding 8,022

Naomi Hattaway 5,014

City Council District 7

Aimee Melton 5,096

Sara Kohen 5,827

Stay with Omaha.com for more updates on the city primary election. 

jwade@owh.com

