Jean Stothert has huge lead for Omaha mayor in early election results

8:10 p.m. — With the first batch of early voting election results released by the Douglas County Election Commission, Mayor Jean Stothert is ahead in Omaha's mayoral race over commercial real estate broker RJ Neary.

Stothert has 39,263 votes, or about 65% of the votes counted for mayor.

Neary has 20,459 votes. The initial vote counts represent early ballots received before Election Day.

The next round of results is expected to be released by the Douglas County Election Commission about 8:45 p.m.

Stothert's large early lead — in a city with 25,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans — "shows how well-respected she is, and that she puts the citizens of all walks of life in Omaha first," said former Gov. Dave Heineman, a fellow Republican.

Incumbents are in the lead in most of the Omaha City Council races.

But in District 2, challenger Juanita Johnson holds a narrow lead over incumbent Ben Gray, 2,165 to 2,093. And District 7, challenger Sara Kohen leads over incumbent Aimee Melton, 5,827 to 5,096.

In District 5, where two newcomers emerged from the April primary, Patrick Leahy holds a lead over Don Rowe, 5,200 to 4,935.