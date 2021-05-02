Jean Stothert, RJ Neary weigh in on racial inequality, streetcars, brain drain and more

Stothert said she is addressing those issues.

Neary calls Omaha “a great place to live and to raise a family, with numerous amenities and a good quality of life.”

But while other midsize cities successfully draw talent, Omaha is not keeping pace with the likes of Kansas City, Milwaukee or Cleveland, he said.

Neary said he will reverse Omaha’s brain drain and work to improve the city so that it attracts and retains new talent.

“We need to move forward faster in solving these issues,” he said. “And we’re not going to do it unless we have somebody that focuses on these issues.”

Transportation

Stothert is clear: Streets are her first priority in Omaha’s transportation system. She calls streets fundamental to every other priority in transportation.

Stothert has been slow to incorporate protected bike lanes. After two terms, Stothert and her administration are preparing for the city’s first protected bike lane on Harney Street downtown. But that is a project first aired 10 years ago in Mayor Jim Suttle’s administration, and Stothert’s administration is allowing it only as a one-year pilot project, not a permanent installation.