Jeff Fortenberry challenges convictions, but feds fire back

In March, a jury swiftly and decisively convicted then-U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of two counts of lying to federal agents and one count of trying to conceal the source of $30,000 in dirty campaign funds.  

Now, the former Nebraska congressman wants those convictions overturned.

Jeff Fortenberry mug (copy) (copy)

Jeff Fortenberry

The basis for that request: Fortenberry, a Republican who represented Nebraska’s 1st District, says that any misstatements he made were not substantive, or material, to federal authorities' investigation.

To be convicted under federal law, it’s not enough to just lie to agents. That lie must be over something substantial and it must throw off an investigation.

In turn, Fortenberry’s attorneys argued: So what if Fortenberry claimed to not know he was told that $30,000 in campaign contributions came from a Nigerian billionaire? It had no effect on federal agents because they already knew the billionaire had funneled the money.

“The law does not criminalize every false statement that is made to the government,” Fortenberry's attorney, John Littrell, wrote in a recent brief. “(It) criminalizes only the falsification or concealment … of a material fact.

“It must have 'a natural tendency to influence, or be capable of influencing, the decision of the (agency) to which it was addressed.'”

That didn’t happen in the case of the U.S. v. Jeff Fortenberry, Littrell argued. For that reason, Littrell asked U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. to throw out the jury’s convictions.

Blumenfeld scheduled a hearing on that motion for June 28, the same day he is set to sentence Fortenberry in Los Angeles. Fortenberry faces up to five years in prison on each of the three federal convictions. 

Such motions are uphill battles. Judges give great deference to jury verdicts. And in this case, federal prosecutors have noted that Blumenfeld has rejected similar defense motions, made both before and during trial, to dismiss the case on the contention that the lies were immaterial. 

Prosecutors have noted that their investigation of Fortenberry was part of a larger probe — known as Operation Titan’s Grip — of foreign donations to political campaigns. It is illegal for elected officials to accept foreign money.

The titan in this case: Gilbert Chagoury, a billionaire of Lebanese descent now living in France, who has donated to the foundation of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former U.S. Rep. Lee Terry of Nebraska; former presidential candidate and current U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah; and U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa of California. The Clinton Foundation didn’t have to pay the money back; foreign donations to foundations are allowed. But Terry, Romney and Issa all disgorged the money from their campaigns after being told the money was from overseas. (Disgorging is a process in which a politician rids the suspect money from his war chest and donates it to charity.)

Fortenberry didn’t do the same for more than three years — not until long after he lied to the FBI in two separate interviews. Hence his prosecution.

A day after his conviction, Fortenberry gave up his seat rather than continue his run for a ninth term. State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln, and State Sen. Mike Flood, a Republican from Norfolk, are vying to replace him in a special election that will take place the same day as Fortenberry's sentencing. 

According to testimony at Fortenberry's trial: Chagoury had provided the seed money for In Defense of Christians, a group founded by Toufic Baaklini to protect religious minorities in the Middle East.

Chagoury funneled the money, through Baaklini, to a Fortenberry campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles involving friends and relatives of Dr. Eli Ayoub, a physician who once attended Creighton University. Chagoury’s son delivered $30,000 in cash in a brown paper bag to Ayoub. Ayoub then had his family and friends write checks to Fortenberry for his support for “the cause,” and reimbursed them with Chagoury’s cash.

Soon after the fundraiser, Fortenberry had noticed something suspicious about the donations: the bulk of them came from the same last name. Later, in a recorded phone call, Ayoub told him that there was a problem, that all of the money had “probably” come from Chagoury.

Despite that, Fortenberry told the FBI that he wasn’t aware that Baaklini had arranged any illegal contributions. During a second interview, he told authorities that Ayoub hadn’t told him that Baaklini had given Ayoub $30,000 cash. Jurors convicted him of both lies. 

Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Har noted that an FBI agent testified that investigators wondered if Fortenberry was being evasive because he wanted to conceal an ongoing financial relationship with Baaklini and Chagoury. That makes Fortenberry’s lies and denials substantive to the ongoing investigation, she said.

“Each of the defendant’s lies about the contributions at the Los Angeles fundraiser and the involved persons forced the government to then further explore the possible motives for defendant’s lies and concealment,” Har wrote. “Whether there was a corrupt relationship or conspiracy involving defendant for past or future contributions, whether there were related bribery or gratuity crimes and whether there were any attempts to commit … future crimes.” 

