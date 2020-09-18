Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff to visit Omaha as new poll shows tight presidential, House race here

Biden told The World-Herald in January that he planned to compete for the same Omaha “blue dot” that he and President Barack Obama won in 2008. Republicans Mitt Romney and Trump won here in 2012 and 2016. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the district by 2 percentage points.

New polling, conducted Monday through Wednesday on behalf of House Majority PAC, shows Biden leading Trump 51% to 45% in the 2nd District, which covers Douglas County and western Sarpy County. The poll has a margin of error of 4.9%. In July, it showed Biden leading 51% to 44%.

The poll, conducted by Global Strategy Group for the PAC trying to keep Democrats in control of the House, shows a race for Congress essentially tied, with Republican Rep. Don Bacon and Democrat Kara Eastman each getting 45% of the support of those surveyed. Bacon led Eastman 47% to 42% in the July poll.

Abby Curran Horrell, executive director of House Majority PAC, said Bacon “cast his lot” by consistently voting for Trump’s agenda, including votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act and defund Planned Parenthood.