Jim Pillen declared winner of GOP primary for Nebraska governor

In the hard-fought race to replace Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Republican voters Tuesday gave the edge to Ricketts’ preferred candidate: University of Nebraska Regent and Columbus hog producer Jim Pillen.

The results represented a victory for Ricketts and other influential Nebraska Republicans, who lined up behind Pillen in a contentious primary that roiled the Republican electorate. Pillen’s closest competitor, Charles W. Herbster, was backed by former President Donald Trump, who visited the state in the run-up to a race believed to be a three-way contest.

Pillen focused on his “love for Nebraska” as he announced he will be the Republican candidate for governor.

”I’m honored to serve as your nominee for the Republican nomination to be the next governor of Nebraska,” he said.

Election officials were still counting votes as of press deadline Tuesday, but Pillen held a sizable lead — approaching 10,000 voters — over Herbster, a Falls City cattle rancher and Republican mega-donor who heads multiple businesses. State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, who had jumped to the front of the pack in the early returns Tuesday, fell to third place.

Both Herbster and Lindstrom conceded late Tuesday night.

As the night progressed, the excitement started mounting in the Embassy Suites in Lincoln, where Pillen and his family gathered with more than 100 supporters. Ricketts, who is being term-limited out of office and was Pillen’s most forceful supporter, addressed the crowd early in the night.

“We are going to make Jim Pillen the next governor of the great state of Nebraska,” Ricketts said. “Jim is a true Christian conservative who shares our values.”

From early on in the campaign, Pillen broadcast his hardline stances on hot-button national issues such as opposing abortion and critical race theory and supporting gun rights, and “Christian, conservative” values.

His campaign was packed with seasoned Nebraska political operatives, including some veterans of Ricketts’ past races. In addition to the governor, his supporters included former Gov. Kay Orr, former U.S. Rep. and Husker football coach Tom Osborne, and the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Mark McHargue of the Nebraska Farm Bureau said he admired Pillen’s grassroots work traveling across the state campaigning. Pillen, who notably did not participate in any of the debates running up to election day, embarked on a six-stop tour of the state Monday with a handful of his most influential supporters.

“Every single time, it didn’t matter who was there, by the time Jim got done meeting every single person in that crowd, he had their vote,” McHargue said Tuesday night.

Not all Nebraska Republicans supported him, however.

The race quickly grew in rancor as Pillen and Herbster attempted to outflank one another from the right. The divide became apparent in 2021 when Trump announced his endorsement of Herbster, which sparked a response from Ricketts, who said Herbster was unqualified for the office.

In many ways, Herbster’s campaign was defined by his similarities to and endorsement from Trump, who traveled to Nebraska for a rally in Greenwood. Herbster also had the backing of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former U.S. Rep. Lee Terry, and former Omaha Mayor and U.S. Rep. Hal Daub.

The race was rocked, though, by a political bombshell in mid-April, when the Nebraska Examiner reported allegations from eight women who said Herbster had groped them at events in recent years. Condemnation from powerful Nebraska politicians was swift, but not unanimous.

Herbster has adamantly denied the allegations and insists they’re a political hit job devised by Ricketts and his preferred candidate, Pillen. Herbster has sued a GOP state senator who’s among the accusers, Sen. Julie Slama, for defamation (she has countersued, alleging battery).

Just after 11 p.m., Pillen’s margin over Herbster was over 8,000 votes.

While there were some rural counties that still had not reported results late Tuesday, Pillen was generally outpolling Herbster outside of Nebraska's three biggest counties.

In all, Pillen was beating Herbster in more than two-thirds of rural counties. Of 79 rural counties with results, Pillen was leading over Herbster in 54 of them, with a total margin over Herbster in those 79 counties of nearly 7,000 votes.

Lindstrom carried Douglas County by a wide margin, while Pillen and Herbster were neck and neck. In Lancaster County, Pillen was outperforming Herbster.

Herbster did show strength in Sarpy County, where he was about even with Lindstrom and topped Pillen by nearly 700 votes. But it didn’t appear to be enough to overcome Pillen’s relative strength statewide.

World-Herald Staff Writer Henry J. Cordes contributed to this report.

